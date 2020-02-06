Home Sports NBA All-Star Draft 2020 time, television channel and lists for the Team...

NBA All-Star Draft 2020 time, television channel and lists for the Team LeBron vs. selection program. Team Giannis

We know the captains, starters and reservations. Now is the time of the 2020 NBA Star Draft.

Before the All-Star weekend (February 14-16 in Chicago), the NBA will make its third Star Draft after last year's battle between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both players once again dominated the fan vote in their respective conferences, giving the United Center crowd a rematch between Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

So how exactly does this work? Here are all the details you need to know before the NBA 2020 Star Draft, including how to watch it live on television and broadcast online, as well as complete groups of players for the Eastern and Western Conferences.

NBA ALL-STAR 2020: final results of fan voting

What time is the NBA 2020 Star Draft?

  • Date: Thursday, February 6
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

The 2020 NBA All-Star Draft will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 6.

How to watch, live broadcast 2020 NBA All-Star Draft

  • Television channel: TNT
  • Live broadcast: See TNT

The 2020 NBA Star Draft selections will be revealed live on TNT. The "NBA All-Star Draft Show,quot; will precede the usual pranks of "NBA on TNT,quot;. You can also stream the transmission through the Watch TNT application.

How does the NBA All-Star Draft work?

Each team will have 12 players. James and Antetokounmpo can write their lists regardless of conference membership.

The LeBron team has the general selection number 1 for the start group (first round), and the Giannis team selects first for the reserve group (second round). Team LeBron and Team Giannis will alternate selections in each round.

Groups of NBA All-Star 2020 players

Start group of the Western Conference

Name Equipment Star selection
Lebron James* Lakers 16
James harden Rocket 8th
Luka Doncic Mavericks First
Kawhi Leonard Scissors 4th
Anthony Davis Lakers 7th

Western Conference Reserve Pool

Name Equipment Star selection
Russell Westbrook Rocket Nineth
Damian Lillard Trail Blazers 5th
Donovan Mitchell Jazz First
Chris Paul Thunder 10
Brandon Ingram Pelicans First
Nikola Jokic Nuggets 2nd
Rudy Gobert Jazz First

Start Group of the Eastern Conference

Name Equipment Star selection
Giannis Antetokounmpo * Dollars 4th
Kemba walker Celts 4th
Bring young Hawks First
Pascal Siakam Raptors First
Joel Embiid 76ers 3rd

Eastern Conference Reserve

Name Equipment Star selection
Ben Simmons 76ers 2nd
Kyle Lowry Raptors 6th
Khris Middleton Dollars 2nd
Jimmy Butler Hot 5th
Jayson Tatum Celts First
Bam Adebayo Hot First
Domantas Sabonis Pacers First

*Team captain

Watch last year's NBA All-Star Draft

