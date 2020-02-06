NBA All-Star 2020 draft results: live selections, ready for Team LeBron, Team Giannis

%MINIFYHTML2a6e19f73a9d0e054516fae31a16546711% %MINIFYHTML2a6e19f73a9d0e054516fae31a16546712%
With the NBA exchange deadline now out of the equation, the focus shifts to the All-Star weekend.
%MINIFYHTML2a6e19f73a9d0e054516fae31a16546713%%MINIFYHTML2a6e19f73a9d0e054516fae31a16546714%
All-Star captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will choose their teams on Thursday night as part of TNT's "NBA All-Star Draft Show." Last year, Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, so Antetokounmpo will seek revenge when All-Star teams meet in Chicago on February 16.
%MINIFYHTML2a6e19f73a9d0e054516fae31a16546715% %MINIFYHTML2a6e19f73a9d0e054516fae31a16546716%
Sporting News will compile the complete lists below as selections are made. Let's see how the equipment compares …
MORE: The biggest winners and losers of the NBA exchange deadline
Results of the All-Star 2020 NBA Draft, lists
Team LeBron
|Collect
|Player
|Equipment
|one)
|two)
|3)
|4)
|5)
|6)
|7)
|8)
|9)
|10)
|eleven)
Team Giannis
|Collect
|Player
|Equipment
|one)
|two)
|3)
|4)
|5)
|6)
|7)
|8)
|9)
|10)
|eleven)
Complete Order of the 2020 NBA Star Draft
|Collect
|Player
|Equipment
|one)
|two)
|3)
|4)
|5)
|6)
|7)
|8)
|9)
|10)
|eleven)
|12)
|13)
|14)
|fifteen.
|sixteen.
|17)
|18)
|19)
|twenty)
|twenty-one)
|22)