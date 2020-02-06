NBA 2020 trade deadline: complete list of operations completed, including the D & # 39; Angelo Russell and Andre Drummond agreements

This year's trade deadline definitely lacked stellar power, but there were some fireworks before arriving at 3 p.m. Cut Thursday.

The Timberwolves finally landed with D & # 39; Angelo Russell, a movement that should make Karl-Anthony Towns quite happy. The Heat acquired Andre Iguodala for the final leg of the season. Andre Drummond was surprisingly sent to Cleveland, and Marcus Morris changed the conference, jumping from the Knicks to the Clippers.

The tracker on the day of the Sporting News deadline covered all the action. Check out the operations you may have lost below.

Complete list of operations completed as of the 2020 deadline

Minnesota acquires D & # 39; Angelo Russell

Timberwolves receive: D & # 39; Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans, Omari Spellman

Warriors receive: Andrew Wiggins, first round selection of 2021 (protected numbers 1-3), second round selection of 2021

Miami acquires Andre Iguodala

Heat receives: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill

The Grizzlies receive: Justise Winslow, James Johnson, Dion Waiters

Cleveland acquires Andre Drummond

The Cavaliers receive: Andre Drummond

The pistons receive: John Henson, Brandon Knight, 2023 second round pick

LA Clippers acquires Marcus Morris

Clippers receive: Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas

Knicks receive: Maurice Harkless, 2020 first round pick

The magicians receive: Jerome Robinson

Philadelphia acquires Alec Burks

76ers receive: Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III

Warriors receive: three second-round selections (2020, 2021, 2022)

Atlanta acquires Dewayne Dedmon

The Hawks receive: Dewayne Dedmon, two second-round picks (2020, 2021)

Kings receive: Jabari Parker, Alex Len

Minnesota acquires James Johnson

Timberwolves receive: James Johnson

The Grizzlies receive: Gorgui Dieng

Orlando acquires James Ennis III

Magic receives: James Ennis III

76ers receive: future second round selection

Atlanta acquires Skal Labissiere

Hawks receive: Skal Labissiere, cash considerations

Trail Blazers Receive: Future Second Round Selection

Memphis acquires Jordan Bell

The Grizzlies receive: Jordan Bell, future second-round pick

The rockets receive: Bruno Caboclo, future second round pick

Denver acquires Jordan McRae

Nuggets receive: Jordan McRae

The magicians receive: Shabazz Napier

Atlanta acquires Derrick Walton Jr.

The hawks receive: Derrick Walton Jr.

Clippers receive: cash considerations

Mega-agreement of four teams (from Tuesday)

The rockets receive: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, second round selection of 2024

The hawks receive: Clint Capela, Nene

The Timberwolves receive: Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, first round 2020 selection (lottery protected)

Nuggets receive: Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, 2020 first round pick

NBA commercial news from the 2020 deadline

(All Eastern Times)

4 p.m. – UPDATE: Isaiah Thomas does not come for his ring. Journal.

The Clippers will not stay with Isaiah Thomas, acquired today from Washington in a three-team deal with Knicks that brought Marcus Morris to LA and sent Moe Harkless / picks to NYC, according to the league source. – David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 6, 2020

3:30 pm. – A couple of guards achieved exemptions …

Sources: Philadelphia is giving up guard Trey Burke. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Detroit is giving up guard Tim Frazier, the league's source tells ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

3:15 p.m. – JR SMITH IN THE BUILDING!

The Lakers are expected to give the free agent guard JR Smith an audition of a post-exchange deadline (perhaps as soon as next week) and remain favorites to sign Darren Collison if Collison chooses to return to the NBA, in addition of possible pickups in the purchase market – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2020

3:10 p.m. – We have officially passed the deadline. Here are some teams that reportedly decided not to make a deal on Thursday:

Dollars

Lakers

Pacers

Raptors

Spurs

Thunder

2:55 p.m. – Isaiah Thomas is coming for his ring.

The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team exchange that will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas with the Clippers, according to ESPN league sources. Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a 2020 first round pick for the Knicks. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

2:45 p.m. – Jordan McRae is quietly scoring 12.8 points per game and shooting almost 38 percent from the 3-point range this season.

Washington has changed Jordan McRae to Denver for Shabazz Napier, a league source told ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

2:30 pm. – A late arrival at the party!

Minnesota has joined the Miami-Memphis agreement, and will change Gorgui Dieng to James Johnson, a league source told ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

2:25 p.m. – Andre Drummond will soon join … the Cavaliers?

Cleveland is finalizing an exchange for Andre Drummond of Detroit, a league source told ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

The Pistons will receive Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second round selection of the Cavaliers for Andre Drummond, according to sources. – Kevin O & # 39; Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020

2:10 p.m. – And there it is. Marcus Morris to the Clippers.

The Knicks are finalizing an agreement to send Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, league sources report @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The sides continue to work on exact additional players / selections. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

1:50 p.m. – Bidding war for Marcus Morris!

Pretty epic confrontation between the Clippers and the Lakers for Marcus Morris. For the Knicks, "there is no agreement without Kuzma,quot; and the Lakers, at this late hour, are still reluctant to separate from him. – Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 6, 2020

The Knicks are in meaningful talks to transfer Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, according to league sources @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The Lakers informed Knicks that Kyle Kuzma was eliminated from the discussions, sources said. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

1:35 p.m. – I love a good cash trade.

Portland is exchanging Skal Labissiere and cash to Atlanta, the league source tells ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

1:15 p.m. – We will never forget the era of Jordan Bell in Houston.

Houston has changed Jordan Bell to Memphis for Bruno Caboclo, the source tells ESPN. The teams exchange second round selections as well. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

1:05 p.m. – BOOM. The Timberwolves finally caught D & # 39; Angelo Russell.

Golden State agreed to change D & # 39; Angelo Russell to Minnesota for an agreement that includes Andrew Wiggins, a protected first-round pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2022, according to ESPN league sources. The warriors will also send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to Timberwolves. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and is unprotected in 2022, according to sources. Minnesota continued to press Russell, whom he wanted from the free summer agency and finally got the owner Gerssson Rosas to imagine pairing with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

12:45 p.m. – Open a place on the list for another exchange? Maybe Marcus Morris?

The Clippers are exchanging G Derrick Walton Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks for cash, according to sources from the league to ESPN. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

12:40 p.m. – The Rockets could definitely use another front track option. It doesn't seem like this is going to happen.

Yahoo sources: Houston did its due diligence in downtown Cleveland Tristan Thompson, but can't reach her number to make an exchange work. If Thompson exceeds the deadline, a purchase is not an option. – Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

12:20 p.m. – It seems that this will be the entire exchange of Andre Iguodala except late changes. The Grizzlies did not acquire a draft pick, but Justise Winslow could be a solid part of her young core if she stays healthy.

Miami agreed to change Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder, according to ESPN league sources. There are no choices in the deal. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

If Miami and Oklahoma City could reach an agreement on Gallinari, there is still time to make this an exchange of three teams, but those talks are completely stagnant, according to sources from the league to ESPN. https://t.co/wxdiJGUXLp – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

12:05 p.m. – Pat Riley may have to swing from his three-team dream if he still wants Danilo Gallinari. The clock is running.

Memphis and Miami are focusing on a two-team agreement on Andre Iguodala, and Miami and Oklahoma City still can't reach an agreement on a three-team exchange that would land Danilo Gallinari with the Heat, according to league sources. ESPN Conversations are fluid until 3 PM. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

11:55 a.m. Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill are taking their talents to South Beach. The remaining residents of Waiters Island are moving to Memphis.

10:40 a.m. So, about those rumors of Andre Drummond …

Yahoo sources: with just under five hours, there is a greater chance that Andre Drummond remains a member of the Detroit Pistons after the exchange deadline. – Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

9:25 a.m. A side note from Tuesday's four-team exchange: Atlanta announced that it will give up Nene, who was acquired from Houston along with Clint Capela.

Atlanta makes it official and has given up on Nene. They will incur a cap of $ 2.6 million this season. His salary of $ 2.7M by 2020/21 would have been guaranteed if he did not resign on February 15. – Bobby Marks (@ BobbyMarks42) February 6, 2020

7:30 am. Although Andre Iguodala's exchange was reported Wednesday night, it has not yet been made official. The Heat is trying to expand the deal and add Thunder striker Danilo Gallinari. Hope the talks continue on Thursday morning.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would give the Heat to both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, according to ESPN league sources. The talks are ongoing and could be extended until Thursday, sources said. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Here is a key to achieving this three-team deal and Gallinari to Miami, league sources tell ESPN: Can OKC get Miami to lift the protections in a 2023 first round pick that the Heat owes to the Thunder ? The selection was originally protected in the top 14. https://t.co/6FMHjDieKI – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

12:45 a.m. The 76ers find some depth in the commercial market. They will have to give up or send two players to create positions on the list for Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

Wednesday, February 5

11:20 p.m. – Oh boy The trade is expanding.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would give the Heat to both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, according to ESPN league sources. The talks are ongoing and could be extended until Thursday, sources said. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Here is a key to achieving this three-team deal and Gallinari to Miami, league sources tell ESPN: Can OKC get Miami to lift the protections in a 2023 first round pick that the Heat owes to the Thunder ? The selection was originally protected in the top 14. https://t.co/6FMHjDieKI – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

10:05 p.m. – In other news, the Kings and Hawks are doing things.

Sacrament is exchanging Dewayne Dedmon to Atlanta for Jabari Parker and Alex Len, according to sources @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Atlanta also has two second-round selections. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

9 p.m. – Memphis received a draft pick in the initial exchange of Andre Iguodala, and will now land at least with Justise Winslow in another agreement. That is a good victory for the Grizzlies.

Justise Winslow is part of the package addressed to Memphis in the Iguodala exchange, according to sources from the ESPN league. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

8:30 pm. – Wait, Andre Iguodala heads to Miami And was he paid? This man knows what he is doing.

Memphis is finishing sending Andre Iguodala to Miami, league sources say @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium . It is believed that Iguodala is ready to play for the Heat. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Memphis has agreed to an agreement to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, a league source told ESPN. Iguodala agreed to trade and agreed to an extension of two years and $ 30 million with Miami. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Source: Andre Iguodala and the two-year, $ 30 million extension of Miami has a team option in the second season (2021-22). – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

8:15 p.m. – Yes, the Heat could really be going for the East Conference crown.

Pat Riley clearly sees an opportunity to run with these Heat: Riley has been working to trade for Andre Iguodala of Memphis and Danilo Gallinari of Oklahoma City, according to ESPN league sources. The conversations are ongoing. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

7:55 p.m. – The Pistons and Suns have not progressed in a possible Luke Kennard exchange. Hey, whatever. Shout if you are going to do something.

Detroit's talks with Phoenix about an exchange of Luke Kennard have come to a standstill, according to ESPN league sources. Sides cannot agree on the protections for a first-round selection of the Suns that would have been in the agreement. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

7:35 p.m. – To borrow a few words from Russell Westbrook, "Ah, that's quite interesting!" Stay tuned.

Yahoo sources. The Los Angeles Lakers have ventured all the ways, including one last attempt by Hail Mary, to find a way to Andre Iguodala, but it is becoming clear that Miami now has Memphis' attention. – Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

7:15 p.m. – D & # 39; Angelo Russell is not involved, but we could see a pair of Warriors sent to new teams before the deadline.

The Warriors are expected to keep Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks out of tonight's game in Brooklyn in anticipation of exchanging one or both before the deadline of 3 PM ET on Thursday. – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2020

5:30 pm. – Let's launch a small guard action of the Lakers. Kind of. Nothing feels imminent as of Wednesday night.

The Lakers asked about Dennis Schröder as they seek to strengthen the position of PG before the exchange deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go far, since OKC, currently the number 7 seed in the West, did not seek to move it without a strong return. – Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2020

Several teams are asking about the availability of the Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, according to sources from the Yahoo Sports League. – Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2020

5 pm. – Another wing player arrives at the market. Kelly Oubre has an average of 18.5 points per game and a shot of almost 35 percent from the 3-point range for the Suns.

The Suns are sending commercial calls to Kelly Oubre with 22 hours and change before the NBA trade deadline, league sources say – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 5, 2020

4:15 p.m. – So, this is not exactly commercial news, but … is everything all right in Philadelphia?

Al Horford asked if players need to shout: "There are some things that happen in our locker room, and we will keep that internal,quot; – Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) February 5, 2020

3 p.m. – The Timberwolves are not the only team interested in D & # 39; Angelo Russell. (Again, it wouldn't be a surprise if he stays with the Warriors).

The New York Knicks continue to chase the Warriors star, D & # 39; Angelo Russell, say league sources @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium . So far, Knicks has not offered packages that can close the Golden State price gap. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020

2:40 p.m. – Houston is not over yet. The Rockets are close to acquiring a center, but who could they point to?

Source: Rockets is approaching an agreement for a center, currently speaking with two teams from the Eastern Conference. In addition to a center, they are willing to acquire an additional salary in exchange for assets. – Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) February 5, 2020

1:20 p.m. – After firing team president Steve Mills, the Knicks have softened their stance on Marcus Morris. A Lakers deal could be at stake with Kyle Kuzma at the center of an exchange package, but as Ian Begley of SNY reports, we are far from having finished anything.

It is worth noting on the commercial front of the Knicks-Lakers: in a conversation between the two teams that took place yesterday, Allonzo Trier and Alex Caruso were among the players raised, sources say. The conversations did not advance at that point. More here: https://t.co/VWrDpSteTA – Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 5, 2020

11:15 a.m. While D & # 39; Angelo Russell has been one of the most important names in business conversations, it wouldn't be a surprise if he stays with the Warriors beyond the deadline. There is always the possibility that the Timberwolves get involved again if they are in Russell or bust mode, but that does not seem to be the case as of Wednesday morning.

Golden State is moving from D & # 39; Angelo Russell's conversations with Minnesota right now, according to sources @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium . The warriors have been clear with Minnesota about the price, and the Timberwolves, up to this point, are not willing to comply. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020

10:10 a.m. The Hawks are giving up Chandler Parsons to create a place on the list and acquire Clint Capela and Nene of the Rockets as part of Tuesday's four-team exchange.

Atlanta is giving up Chandler Parsons and its $ 25.1M contract that expires to create space on the list to complete the four-team exchange, according to ESPN league sources. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

8:40 a.m. It seems that Jrue Holiday suitors are not prepared to pay the exorbitant price required to remove it from the pelicans.

New Orleans continues to be happy that Jrue Holiday remains on the list until Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN league sources. The type of overwhelming offer that would be needed to meddle Holiday has not appeared on the market. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

7:30 am. Good Morning. You missed an exchange of 12 players and four teams on Tuesday night. Here we go!