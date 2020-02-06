NBA 2020 trade deadline: complete list of operations completed, including the D & # 39; Angelo Russell and Andre Drummond agreements

Lisa Witt
This year's trade deadline definitely lacked stellar power, but there were some fireworks before arriving at 3 p.m. Cut Thursday.

The Timberwolves finally landed with D & # 39; Angelo Russell, a movement that should make Karl-Anthony Towns quite happy. The Heat acquired Andre Iguodala for the final leg of the season. Andre Drummond was surprisingly sent to Cleveland, and Marcus Morris changed the conference, jumping from the Knicks to the Clippers.

MORE: Winners and losers of the NBA trade deadline

The tracker on the day of the Sporting News deadline covered all the action. Check out the operations you may have lost below.

Complete list of operations completed as of the 2020 deadline

Minnesota acquires D & # 39; Angelo Russell

  • Timberwolves receive: D & # 39; Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans, Omari Spellman
  • Warriors receive: Andrew Wiggins, first round selection of 2021 (protected numbers 1-3), second round selection of 2021

Miami acquires Andre Iguodala

  • Heat receives: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill
  • The Grizzlies receive: Justise Winslow, James Johnson, Dion Waiters

Cleveland acquires Andre Drummond

  • The Cavaliers receive: Andre Drummond
  • The pistons receive: John Henson, Brandon Knight, 2023 second round pick

LA Clippers acquires Marcus Morris

  • Clippers receive: Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas
  • Knicks receive: Maurice Harkless, 2020 first round pick
  • The magicians receive: Jerome Robinson

Philadelphia acquires Alec Burks

  • 76ers receive: Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III
  • Warriors receive: three second-round selections (2020, 2021, 2022)

Atlanta acquires Dewayne Dedmon

  • The Hawks receive: Dewayne Dedmon, two second-round picks (2020, 2021)
  • Kings receive: Jabari Parker, Alex Len

Minnesota acquires James Johnson

  • Timberwolves receive: James Johnson
  • The Grizzlies receive: Gorgui Dieng

Orlando acquires James Ennis III

  • Magic receives: James Ennis III
  • 76ers receive: future second round selection

Atlanta acquires Skal Labissiere

  • Hawks receive: Skal Labissiere, cash considerations
  • Trail Blazers Receive: Future Second Round Selection

Memphis acquires Jordan Bell

  • The Grizzlies receive: Jordan Bell, future second-round pick
  • The rockets receive: Bruno Caboclo, future second round pick

Denver acquires Jordan McRae

  • Nuggets receive: Jordan McRae
  • The magicians receive: Shabazz Napier

Atlanta acquires Derrick Walton Jr.

  • The hawks receive: Derrick Walton Jr.
  • Clippers receive: cash considerations

Mega-agreement of four teams (from Tuesday)

  • The rockets receive: Robert Covington, Jordan Bell, second round selection of 2024
  • The hawks receive: Clint Capela, Nene
  • The Timberwolves receive: Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, first round 2020 selection (lottery protected)
  • Nuggets receive: Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, 2020 first round pick

NBA commercial news from the 2020 deadline

(All Eastern Times)

4 p.m. – UPDATE: Isaiah Thomas does not come for his ring. Journal.

3:30 pm. – A couple of guards achieved exemptions …

3:15 p.m. – JR SMITH IN THE BUILDING!

3:10 p.m. – We have officially passed the deadline. Here are some teams that reportedly decided not to make a deal on Thursday:

  • Dollars
  • Lakers
  • Pacers
  • Raptors
  • Spurs
  • Thunder

2:55 p.m. – Isaiah Thomas is coming for his ring.

2:45 p.m. – Jordan McRae is quietly scoring 12.8 points per game and shooting almost 38 percent from the 3-point range this season.

2:30 pm. – A late arrival at the party!

2:25 p.m. – Andre Drummond will soon join … the Cavaliers?

2:10 p.m. – And there it is. Marcus Morris to the Clippers.

1:50 p.m. – Bidding war for Marcus Morris!

1:35 p.m. – I love a good cash trade.

1:15 p.m. – We will never forget the era of Jordan Bell in Houston.

1:05 p.m. – BOOM. The Timberwolves finally caught D & # 39; Angelo Russell.

12:45 p.m. – Open a place on the list for another exchange? Maybe Marcus Morris?

12:40 p.m. – The Rockets could definitely use another front track option. It doesn't seem like this is going to happen.

12:20 p.m. – It seems that this will be the entire exchange of Andre Iguodala except late changes. The Grizzlies did not acquire a draft pick, but Justise Winslow could be a solid part of her young core if she stays healthy.

12:05 p.m. – Pat Riley may have to swing from his three-team dream if he still wants Danilo Gallinari. The clock is running.

11:55 a.m. Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill are taking their talents to South Beach. The remaining residents of Waiters Island are moving to Memphis.

10:40 a.m. So, about those rumors of Andre Drummond …

9:25 a.m. A side note from Tuesday's four-team exchange: Atlanta announced that it will give up Nene, who was acquired from Houston along with Clint Capela.

7:30 am. Although Andre Iguodala's exchange was reported Wednesday night, it has not yet been made official. The Heat is trying to expand the deal and add Thunder striker Danilo Gallinari. Hope the talks continue on Thursday morning.

12:45 a.m. The 76ers find some depth in the commercial market. They will have to give up or send two players to create positions on the list for Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

Wednesday, February 5

11:20 p.m. – Oh boy The trade is expanding.

10:05 p.m. – In other news, the Kings and Hawks are doing things.

9 p.m. – Memphis received a draft pick in the initial exchange of Andre Iguodala, and will now land at least with Justise Winslow in another agreement. That is a good victory for the Grizzlies.

8:30 pm. – Wait, Andre Iguodala heads to Miami And was he paid? This man knows what he is doing.

8:15 p.m. – Yes, the Heat could really be going for the East Conference crown.

7:55 p.m. – The Pistons and Suns have not progressed in a possible Luke Kennard exchange. Hey, whatever. Shout if you are going to do something.

7:35 p.m. – To borrow a few words from Russell Westbrook, "Ah, that's quite interesting!" Stay tuned.

7:15 p.m. – D & # 39; Angelo Russell is not involved, but we could see a pair of Warriors sent to new teams before the deadline.

5:30 pm. – Let's launch a small guard action of the Lakers. Kind of. Nothing feels imminent as of Wednesday night.

5 pm. – Another wing player arrives at the market. Kelly Oubre has an average of 18.5 points per game and a shot of almost 35 percent from the 3-point range for the Suns.

4:15 p.m. – So, this is not exactly commercial news, but … is everything all right in Philadelphia?

3 p.m. – The Timberwolves are not the only team interested in D & # 39; Angelo Russell. (Again, it wouldn't be a surprise if he stays with the Warriors).

2:40 p.m. – Houston is not over yet. The Rockets are close to acquiring a center, but who could they point to?

1:20 p.m. – After firing team president Steve Mills, the Knicks have softened their stance on Marcus Morris. A Lakers deal could be at stake with Kyle Kuzma at the center of an exchange package, but as Ian Begley of SNY reports, we are far from having finished anything.

11:15 a.m. While D & # 39; Angelo Russell has been one of the most important names in business conversations, it wouldn't be a surprise if he stays with the Warriors beyond the deadline. There is always the possibility that the Timberwolves get involved again if they are in Russell or bust mode, but that does not seem to be the case as of Wednesday morning.

10:10 a.m. The Hawks are giving up Chandler Parsons to create a place on the list and acquire Clint Capela and Nene of the Rockets as part of Tuesday's four-team exchange.

8:40 a.m. It seems that Jrue Holiday suitors are not prepared to pay the exorbitant price required to remove it from the pelicans.

7:30 am. Good Morning. You missed an exchange of 12 players and four teams on Tuesday night. Here we go!

  • The rockets receive: Jordan Bell, Robert Covington, Hawks 2024 Second Round Selection (via Warriors)
  • The hawks receive: Clint Capela, Nene
  • The Timberwolves receive: Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Hawks 2020 First Round Pick (via Nets)
  • Nuggets receive: Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, first round selection of the 2020 Rockets

