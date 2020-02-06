Naturi Naughton makes fun of new music with Omarion: "2020 It On,quot;

%MINIFYHTML9e43cdbcd9d73ac66940b392b69bd9b111% %MINIFYHTML9e43cdbcd9d73ac66940b392b69bd9b112%

While fans are preparing for the final episode of the hit Starz series "Power," Naturi Naughton is already fixing his eyes on what will come next. Recently he turned to social networks to provoke upcoming music with his fellow R,amp;B artist (and Mr. Unbothered himself) Omarion.

Although he left after the group's first album, you may remember that before facing Ghost face-to-face in "Power,quot; every week, Naturi Naughton was a third of the 3LW girl group. Therefore, it is not surprising that he decided to return to his first love for singing once the series finally ends.

In an Instagram post, Naturi posted a photo of her and Omarion with a legend that made fans go crazy. She wrote:

"STILL HERE! # 2020 is underway! Me + @omarion + @ehudsonmusic + ezra__xx = (fire) #NaturiMusic #Omarion # 3LW # B2K # 20 years in the game #theyaintready #lesssed ".

Fans were excited about the news despite the fact that Naturi hasn't released music in several years. However, his fans noted below the publication that a collaboration with Omarion could be a great idea, since both are from the same era of music and both have well-known backgrounds that are part of R,amp;B groups. Some even speculated and hoped that the pairing of the two meant that Naturi might join the second round of the next Millennium Tour.

Meanwhile, "Power,quot; fans await pins and needles to discover the mystery of who shot Ghost throughout the season, a question that will finally be answered when the final episode of the show airs on February 9.th at 8 p.m. in Starz.

Roommates, what do you think about this?