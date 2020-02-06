National Signature Day: 11 strange stories of the best recruits of college football

National Signature Day is generally considered a momentous occasion for the next crop of college football recruits.

That said, it has a history of awkward moments, and it seems that one or two appear with each new recruitment cycle. This year, there were three that caught our attention.

Whether parents are openly at odds, or obstructing their children's college decision or that players literally manufacture all of their recruitment, National Signature Day is not without strange stories.

These are some of the wildest moments of the signing day of the last 10 years:

Terrelle Pryor (State of Ohio 2008)

After a long-awaited recruitment, the five-star quarterback held a press conference on National Signature Day to announce his decision: he didn't have one. Pryor would wait until March 19 to announce his commitment to the state of Ohio over Michigan, Penn State and Oregon.

Kevin Hart (Cal / Missouri Western State 2008)

Hart held a press conference at Nevada Fernley High School to announce that he would play his college football in Cal. One problem: Hart did all his recruiting, a strange story that was national news. Later, Hart signed with Division II of Missouri Western State in 2012.

Cyrus Kouandjio (Alabama / Auburn, 2011)

Kouandjio, a five-star offensive lineman with offers from several major schools, including Auburn and Alabama, announced his decision to attend Auburn on ESPNU. However, he never signed the letter of intent; the reports suggested that he was questioning his decision later in the day. He eventually reversed the field, joining his older brother Arie in Alabama a few days later.

Landon Collins (Alabama / LSU, 2012)

Collins announced his decision in the Under Armor All-America Bowl with his family in tow. The Geismar native, Louisiana, chose Alabama instead of LSU, saying "Roll Tide Roll,quot; while his mother showed her disgust at the decision. "I feel that LSU is a better place for him. LSU Tigers, No. 1. Go Tigers," he said during the announcement.

Alex Collins (Arkansas, 2013)

Collins, a four-star runner who returned from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, became engaged to Arkansas in state schools. His mother refused to sign the letter of intent and took it out of high school. However, Arkansas coach Bret Bielema sent another letter, which Collins's father signed the next day.

Jacob Copeland (Alabama / Florida / Tennessee, 2018)

Jacob Copeland got engaged to Florida on ESPNU, and his mother, who wore a Tennessee hat and an Alabama sweatshirt, quickly left the stage. That scene developed rapidly and was as strange as one would expect. Copeland's mother returned later, but it was the last strange story that came out of National Signature Day.

Bru McCoy (USC / Texas, 2019)

Bru McCoy, a five-star athlete from Santa Ana, California, became the best qualified recruit of the USC in 2019 when he signed his National Letter of Intent during the initial signing period of December. However, once on campus, McCoy reportedly became disenchanted with the program: the USC offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, ended his brief period as an offensive coordinator to assume the position of head coach of the Cardinals of Arizona, and McCoy allegedly noticed that the Trojans made motions during their two weeks. of practice with the team. It was not long before McCoy entered the NCAA transfer portal. USC released him from his letter of intent and ended up signing with Texas on National Signature Day (after he had already registered there). McCoy's story became weirder once he finally transferred to the USC after suffering from nostalgia.

George Pickens (Auburn / Georgia, 2019)

George Pickens, the number 1 player in the state of Alabama in the class of 2019, was considered a heavy Auburn leaning towards National Signature Day. It was a surprise, then, when Georgia suddenly entered from nowhere to catch the five-star receiver. He left Auburn fans and players remarkably shocked, but two Auburn players, defensive lineman Coynis Miller and catcher Anthony Schwartz, took another step and suggested on Twitter that Georgia had paid Pickens' commitment.

Since then, the tweets have been removed, but that's what screenshots are for. That also does not change the fact that this was a strange fact made even more strange by the fact that it came from active players.

Zachary Evans (2020, Georgia)

Evans could not sign an NLI on the day of signing because he already signed one with Georgia before being released from that commitment. Evans had previously announced that he signed with Georgia in the All-American game. It has been part of a long recruitment process for a five-star runner who did not play with his team in the state championship game because he broke a team rule about cell phone use.

Detraveon Brown (2020, Ole Miss, North Texas)

Brown (Northwood, Shreveport, La.) Burst into tears while doing interviews after announcing that he would play for Lane Kiffin in Ole Miss. The only problem with that? A LOI to Ole Miss did not exist. Ole Miss did not include Brown among his signers, and it turned out that he signed a false letter of intent.

It's a strange story, but at least it had a good ending for Brown. He signed with North Texas on Thursday.

Jordan Burch (2020, South Carolina)

Burch, one of the nation's best defensive extremes and teammate of South Carolina coach's son, Will Muschamp, seemed committed to the Gamecocks during the first signing period.

Burch, however, decided to wait until National Signature Day to be able to sign with his teammates.

But did you send the NLI? He told a journalist "yes,quot; and a journalist "no," and his mother denied that he had sent the letter. What is the support? Burch's mother is not yet on board with him going to South Carolina, and LSU is still searching for the recruit.

When asked what was going on, Muschamp said, "I don't know. You should ask them."