More than a dozen injured in alleged attack in Jerusalem | Israel News

%MINIFYHTML4909c2ada257435c83325842f7ddd9ba11% %MINIFYHTML4909c2ada257435c83325842f7ddd9ba12%

It was reported that at least 14 people were injured after a vehicle ran into pedestrians in Jerusalem early Thursday in what emergency services said was an alleged car attack in a popular nightclub.

Magen David Adom's Israeli emergency services said a 20-year-old was in a serious condition after the incident on David Remez Street at approximately 1:45 a.m. (11:45 GMT) and he was being taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML4909c2ada257435c83325842f7ddd9ba13% %MINIFYHTML4909c2ada257435c83325842f7ddd9ba14%

Another 20-year-old man was taken to Hadassah hospital for moderate limb injuries, said Magen David Adom. The remaining 12 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, he added.

%MINIFYHTML4909c2ada257435c83325842f7ddd9ba15% %MINIFYHTML4909c2ada257435c83325842f7ddd9ba16%

Pedestrians were standing at a bus station near First Station, a popular entertainment center, when they were beaten.

A military spokesman told the AFP news agency that the army was aware of a possible attack perpetrated by someone driving a vehicle in the area and that he would have more information Thursday night.

According to police, the driver fled the scene after the alleged attack, and A human hunt was underway.

There were no immediate indications of the reason for the possible attack, but it occurs amidst boiling tension after the publication of the controversial plan of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Middle East.

The Palestinians have flatly rejected the proposal, which offers them limited self-government in scattered pieces of territory with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem, while allowing Israel annex large parts of the West Bank.