Modi's party seeks to overthrow the & # 39; common man & # 39; in the elections of Delhi | Elections 2018 News

A tiny former tax inspector is in the sights of the ruling party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he struggles to regain power in the Delhi state elections on Saturday.

Arvind Kejriwal, prime minister of the extensive capital of 20 million since 2015, is running for re-election, much to the disgust of the Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) of Modi, who is reeling from protests and a wobbly economy.

Despite being swept away from a second term in the national elections last year, the BJP has not led Delhi since 1998 and has made a great campaign to try to overthrow Kejriwal, who has given Modi a run for his money to attract the poor of the city.

Many voters see Kejriwal, 51, co-founder of the Common Man & # 39; s Party (AAm Aadmi Party or AAP) as "one of them," political strategist Amitabh Tiwari told AFP news agency.

"It symbolizes the power of the common man: that the common man can also compete and win elections."

There is much at stake for the BJP after it lost control of the state of Maharashtra, whose capital is Mumbai, at the end of last year.

Economic growth is the slowest in six years, unemployment is high, inflation is accelerating and India has seen weeks of violent demonstrations sometimes about a new citizenship law.

The law, which makes it easier for persecuted non-Muslim minorities to become Indian, has fueled the suspicion that Modi wants to convert officially secular India into a Hindu nation, something he denies.

A poor performance in the capital this weekend would be another blow to the party, and would galvanize a demoralized opposition over last year's electoral defeat.

If Kejriwal wins, he will have "shown a way to beat Modi," said Mohan Guruswamy of the Center for Alternative Policy Studies.

"Geographically, Delhi may not be big, but politically it is big. A defeat will be very symbolic."

Political polarization

The popularity of Kejriwal in the slums full of Delhi rivals that of Modi, 69, the son of a tea seller who has carved out the image of a village man.

"Before Kejriwal came to power, most of our money went to electricity bills and we did not receive adequate water supplies," said Salatun, a slum dweller and mother of five children, who survives on the shortage salary of her mockery husband.

"Now, both problems have been resolved. We hope that … Kejriwal returns to power. It will be great for us."

Kejriwal and Modi have much in common.

Both swept years of government for the great party of Indian politics, Congress, promising a new corruption-free style and the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

Their parties are mass movements centered on their personalities, both have been the subject of films, both have distributed gifts to voters, and the promises of both have fallen short.

However, the difference is that Modi's policy also carries a heavy dose of "Hindutva,quot;, hegemony for the Hindu majority of India, while Kejriwal's does not, analysts say.

"The BJP is using its identity-based appeals, the political polarization to win the elections," political scientist Neelanjan Sircar of Ashoka University told AFP.

"The strategy is quite clear in that regard, but it is a very dangerous game. These are not wounds that heal easily."

In fact, in the Delhi election campaign, the tone of the BJP has become increasingly strident, and some members hint that Kejriwal is a "terrorist,quot; who supports the Muslim-majority arch-enemy of Pakistan.

The party has also tried to turn the elections into a referendum on a protest by women against the citizenship law that has entangled traffic for weeks.

The increased rhetoric has cast doubt on the result of the survey, and analysts say it is unclear whether voters will be attracted to the BJP's whistles.

"That is what is going to be tested," Guruswamy said.

"In the last five years … the economy has collapsed and, however, Prime Minister Modi has been re-elected, so he believes that sloganeering will let them in."