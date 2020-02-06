Miranda Lambert awards $ 160,000 to animal shelters across the United States

The creator of hits & # 39; Heart Like Mine & # 39; and his mother, Bev Lambert, are giving cash to a shelter in each state through their Mutts Across America initiative.
Animal lover Miranda Lambert is returning unwanted dogs again, releasing more than $ 160,000 in grants to animal shelters in the United States
Through their Mutts Across America initiative, the singer and her mother, Bev Lambert, are giving the money to needy volunteers.
Cash will benefit a shelter in each state.
"We both feel such a deep connection with animals and we have so much compassion for those who need us most," says Miranda. "Mutts Across America allows us to reward hard-working shelters and give & # 39; leg & # 39; to their lucky mutts."
"Our great message is that we encourage everyone to adopt from their local shelter or, if they are not in the market for a new dog or cat, as volunteers in their local rescue."
The Lamberts, which also oversee 15 shelters, co-founded MuttNation in 2009, and since then organized adoption campaigns in Nashville, Tennessee and helped displaced animals during natural disasters.