Miranda Lambert awards $ 160,000 to animal shelters across the United States

%MINIFYHTMLd4116c207c0a6ff4418050e62629ef3011% %MINIFYHTMLd4116c207c0a6ff4418050e62629ef3012%

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Heart Like Mine & # 39; and his mother, Bev Lambert, are giving cash to a shelter in each state through their Mutts Across America initiative.

Up News Info –

Animal lover Miranda Lambert is returning unwanted dogs again, releasing more than $ 160,000 in grants to animal shelters in the United States

Through their Mutts Across America initiative, the singer and her mother, Bev Lambert, are giving the money to needy volunteers.

%MINIFYHTMLd4116c207c0a6ff4418050e62629ef3013% %MINIFYHTMLd4116c207c0a6ff4418050e62629ef3014%

Cash will benefit a shelter in each state.

%MINIFYHTMLd4116c207c0a6ff4418050e62629ef3015% %MINIFYHTMLd4116c207c0a6ff4418050e62629ef3016%

"We both feel such a deep connection with animals and we have so much compassion for those who need us most," says Miranda. "Mutts Across America allows us to reward hard-working shelters and give & # 39; leg & # 39; to their lucky mutts."

"Our great message is that we encourage everyone to adopt from their local shelter or, if they are not in the market for a new dog or cat, as volunteers in their local rescue."

The Lamberts, which also oversee 15 shelters, co-founded MuttNation in 2009, and since then organized adoption campaigns in Nashville, Tennessee and helped displaced animals during natural disasters.