Minimizing risk in a global panic

SYDNEY, Australia – As someone who has been living between Hong Kong and Sydney for the past few months, I have had a relentless and completely circular conversation with family, friends and colleagues about the coronavirus that emerged in global consciousness. For weeks and since then it has claimed at least 563 lives, while making more than 28,000 sick.
For people in Hong Kong, where the government still hesitates to act without the blessing of Beijing, the risks of exposure are greater. Some friends remembered being in Hong Kong during the SARS crisis, while we speculated on how long the schools would remain closed and wondered if the city, which had already experienced so much tumult in the last nine months, would really recover.
Many people we know did what we did: we left Dodge, children in tow, where the air was free of microbes and public transport lacked the parade of facial masks. Others have to stay for work, for older relatives or because they don't have the means to leave. There is a wide variety of products, from hand sanitizers to toilet paper, and most residents who work from home are recommended, if they can.
The scale of the virus and its impact is still a guessing game. Will the number of sick people explode, now that the Lunar New Year celebrations are over and everyone has returned to work? Will Hong Kong finally close all its border control points with China, as so many people demand?
Some public health nurses have promised to remain on strike until that happens. Will more airlines equate the threat of Hong Kong with that of China and ban all flights?
On Thursday, Virgin Australia announced the end of its flights to Hong Kong. United and American Airlines have already said they would suspend service to the city, as have Italian and Philippine airlines.
It is one thing to be able to participate in this riddle game from the safety of another country, even when Australia records its fourteenth coronavirus patient and Australian citizens are transported by air from Wuhan, China, to quarantine on Christmas Island, to more than 1,500 kilometers of coast Australia.
Another completely different thing is to be trapped in Wuhan himself, the epicenter of the outbreak, where there is no recourse or escape. My colleagues in the field have reported on an 11 million city that has become a ghost town, and a new series that we are producing called Inside the Outbreak analyzes people facing the crisis.
As we watch the outbreak from afar and see how far the virus travels, I recognize the privilege I have of being able to do so with relative safety. Millions of people do not have that option.
If you are directly affected by the virus, in Australia or elsewhere, we want to hear from you: email us at [email protected]
Now here are our stories of the week of the region and the world.
Australia and New Zealand
