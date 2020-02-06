Minimizing risk in a global panic

Australia's letter It is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's number is written by Jamie Tarabay, correspondent in the office of Australia.

SYDNEY, Australia – As someone who has been living between Hong Kong and Sydney for the past few months, I have had a relentless and completely circular conversation with family, friends and colleagues about the coronavirus that emerged in global consciousness. For weeks and since then it has claimed at least 563 lives, while making more than 28,000 sick.

For people in Hong Kong, where the government still hesitates to act without the blessing of Beijing, the risks of exposure are greater. Some friends remembered being in Hong Kong during the SARS crisis, while we speculated on how long the schools would remain closed and wondered if the city, which had already experienced so much tumult in the last nine months, would really recover.

Many people we know did what we did: we left Dodge, children in tow, where the air was free of microbes and public transport lacked the parade of facial masks. Others have to stay for work, for older relatives or because they don't have the means to leave. There is a wide variety of products, from hand sanitizers to toilet paper, and most residents who work from home are recommended, if they can.

The scale of the virus and its impact is still a guessing game. Will the number of sick people explode, now that the Lunar New Year celebrations are over and everyone has returned to work? Will Hong Kong finally close all its border control points with China, as so many people demand?