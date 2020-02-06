Milwaukee Bucks have points to settle for the & # 39; 76ers & # 39; soft & # 39; of Philadelphia | NBA News

The Milwaukee Bucks have gone through their calendar to become the eighth team in NBA history to get 43 wins in their first 50 games.

Despite their considerable success, the league's leading Bucks find themselves with the rare opportunity to avenge one of their imperfections on Thursday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo remained significantly below the average of 30.2 points per game of his team, since Milwaukee lost a setback of 121-109 in Philadelphia in the big Christmas day showdown. The current NBA MVP shot 29.6 percent from the field, the worst of the season (8 of 27) and failed in the seven three-point attempts during his 18-point performance.

Antetokounmpo quickly regained his balance to continue his stellar season and enters Thursday's tilt with four consecutive games of at least 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.

He recorded 34, 17 and six, respectively, as the Bucks recorded their 16th victory in 18 games since Christmas with a 120-108 victory over rookie Zion Williamson and New Orleans on Tuesday.















"I love it," Antetokounmpo told reporters about physicist Williamson. "This year I have not had many opportunities to do that. I look more like the guy behind the defense and trying to be active, trying to block a late shot or try to bounce, but I take advantage of it. I take pride in that. Whenever I have the opportunity to protect a boy one by one, I like it. "

Khris Middleton, who contributed 20 points against the Pelicans, had 31 in a 12-on-21 shooting performance in the first encounter with Philadelphia.

"They beat us," said Middleton, 28, about the loss to the 76ers. "As a player, as a competitor, you never want to lose a game, (much less) lose twice in a row to a team."

While Milwaukee has a solid 23-3 at home this season, Philadelphia has lost 10 of its last 12 road competitions, including each of the first three in this four-game hike, to fall to a sad 9-18 out of House.

"We were soft," All-Star forward Ben Simmons said after the 76ers gave up 81 points in the second half in a 137-106 fight over Miami on Monday.

"The physical aspect of things, we have to intensify that. That comes with experience, it also comes with personality. Do not be intimidated. Fight on the screens, go through the screens. If you have to hit someone, hit them." If you have to hit someone in the face and knock him down so he doesn't score, hit him in the face. "

















Joel Embiid responded to a one-on-11 performance at the Philadelphia 116-95 setback in Boston on Saturday by making nine of 14 shots two nights later to boost his 29-point performance.

Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds in the Christmas Day showdown, however, Philadelphia has limped to an 8-10 record since that game.

"Seeing the team spirit, which is generally high in practice and off the court, does not translate to the court is obviously a concern," said 76ers coach Brett Brown. "The attitude of the group does not point to what ended up happening in the game, which is usually not the case."

