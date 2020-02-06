Michael Douglas writes a touching letter after his father ‘Legend’ Kirk Douglass passed away at 103

Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103 and now, his fellow son, Michael Douglas, is paying tribute to the icon of the Golden Age of Hollywood. This is what he had to say in his Instagram letter to his dear father!

The famous 75-year-old actor shared two photos of Kirk, announcing the loss of his father, who apparently died today at the age of 103.

Michael spoke fondly of his father and revealed how his family has been dealing with death, in addition to talking about him in the long message.

‘It is with immense sadness that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. For the whole world, he was a legend, an actor of the golden age of cinema who also lived well in his golden years, a true humanitarian whose commitment to justice and causes in which he believed established a standard to which everyone aspired & # 39; & # 39 ;. He started his tribute.

Michael added: & # 39; But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just dad, for Catherine (Zeta Jones), a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his loving grandfather and his wife. Anne, a wonderful husband.

The actor continued writing about the legendary career of his late father and the legacy he leaves behind.

He also mentioned his philanthropic efforts and how through that kind of work, he did everything possible to "bring peace to the planet."

His emotional publication concluded with ‘the words I said on his last birthday and will always be true. Dad: I love you so much and I'm very proud to be your son. "

What a beautiful and loving tribute! Rest in peace, Kirk Douglas, one of the last actors of the golden age that remains.



