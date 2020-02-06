Michael Douglas speaks at the Michael Bloomberg event hours after announcing the death of the father

WENN / Avalon

Supporting the former mayor of New York City in his presidential candidacy, the actor son of Kirk Douglas attends the meeting held at a private residence in Hancock Park in Los Angeles.

Michael Douglas honored his commitment to speak at a political event in support of the US presidential candidate. UU. Michael Bloomberg a few hours after sharing the news of his father's death.

The star of "Wall Street" announced the death of his father, a great actor of 103 years. Kirk DouglasWednesday afternoon, February 5, but the sad loss did not prevent the 75-year-old from attending a Bloomberg supporters meeting at a private residence in Hancock Park in Los Angeles, where he was among the guest speakers.

During the appearance, Michael "talked about how much his father loved Bloomberg and how much he loved Bloomberg," said a guest at Deadline.

Michael formally backed the former mayor of New York City in January, stating in a campaign video: "Mike Bloomberg has what it takes to win, unite the country and do things."

She is the last celebrity to support a candidate in the Democratic primary, with Donald Glover, James gunnY Dave Chappelle all supporting technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang while Kevin Costner has backed South Bend, the mayor of Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, John legend has stated that he will vote for Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Cardi B, Jack whiteY Ariana Grande They are among the stars with the hope that Senator Bernie Sanders will be the Democratic candidate to face the president of the United States. UU. Donald Trump in the November elections.