Miami Heat acquires Andre Iguodala from Memphis Grizzlies | NBA News

The Miami Heat acquired veteran striker Andre Iguodala of the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours before the NBA exchange deadline, according to reports.

ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski He broke the news and also reported that Miami then signed Iguodala with a two-year, $ 30 million contract extension. The report indicated that the package that Memphis will receive will include forward Justise Winslow.

Iguodala, 36, won three championship rings with the Golden State Warriors, but was handed over to Memphis during the offseason as part of a cost reduction movement.

Iguodala in action for the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 NBA Finals



Iguodala never played a game with the Grizzlies, but received permission to stay away from the team when he requested an exchange to a preferred destination.

The prolonged absence of Iguodala bothered the Grizzlies players, including Dillon Brooks, who recently told reporters: "I can't wait until we can find a way to change it so I can play (against). Show him what Memphis is about." .

Speaking after the Grizzlies' victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, Brooks doubled his previous comments. "Now we have a player that we are getting that really wants to play with us and thinks we are good," he said.

Brooks teammate Ja Morant, who also recently participated in a social media fight with Warriors guard Stephen Curry over Iguodala, said he didn't care that Iguodala's drama with the Grizzlies apparently ended.

"That is over. It's over," he said. "We are going to play with the players who are on the court."

In his career, the former MVP of the Finals, Iguodala, has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per competition. He has also appeared in 145 playoff games, during which he has averaged 10.7 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists.

Iguodala plunges into Golden State's victory over Portland in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals



The Heat will be the fifth team of Iguodala. He spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, a season with the Denver Nuggets and six seasons with the Warriors before his turbulent period with Memphis.

Winslow, 23, was in his fifth season with the Heat, averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. In 241 career games, he has averages of 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Miami opened a six-game road trip on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers, losing heavily at Staples Center 128-111. The team then heads north to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, when Iguodala could debut with his team.

