Melania Trump awkwardly brushes Donald's kiss attempt

President Donald Trump He wants to celebrate the results of his political trial with a kiss. However, it seems that First Lady Melania Trump does not like the idea very much. The two were once again captured by the camera having an awkward moment when they made an appearance in the East Room of the White House for a celebration speech after their acquittal of political trial.

In the photos of the event on Wednesday, February 5, Melania could be seen watching POTUS talking with supporters and political allies for more than an hour. The 49-year-old man later joined the president and when Donald helped Melania get on stage, he got up and leaned down to kiss him.

However, Melania shook the kiss. Rejecting the advance, she seemed to turn her head and caused the kiss to land on her cheek.

Despite the awkward moment, Donald continued to show his gratitude for his wife and family, including Ivanka Trump and Barron Trump, who were among the audience in the courtroom. "Therefore, I just want to thank my family for supporting him. This was not part of the deal," he said in his speech. "I was going to run for president, and if I won, I was going to do a great job."

"I want to apologize to my family for making them have to go through a false and rotten treatment of some very evil and sick people," he said earlier in the speech. "And Ivanka is here, and my children, and all my family. And that includes Barron. He's up there, he's a boy. Get up, honey. Ivanka, thanks, honey."

He also criticized former FBI director James Comey in front of the crowd. "If I hadn't fired James Comey, which was a disaster, by the way, it's possible he wouldn't even have been here at this time," said Donald. "When I fired that garbage bag, all hell broke out." Also among those he mentioned were the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, the president of the Intelligence Committee of the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, Senator Mitt Romney, former FBI deputy director of Hunter Biden, Andrew McCabe, and FBI lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Two-thirds of the Senate found the TV host innocent turned politician during Wednesday's impeachment trial. With the results, Donald will not be expelled from the office. However, the November presidential elections will determine whether or not to maintain his presidency.