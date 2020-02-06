Meet the cheetah dog and therapy that redefines the Purrfect friendship goal

Come for the animals, but stay for friends.

When traveling to the Turtle Back Zoo in New Jersey, lucky visitors will be able to see a variety of species and exhibits. But maybe it's an unlikely match that really catches the attention of animal lovers across the country.

CBS New York recently highlighted Nandi, who is a cheetah that calls Turtle Back Zoo home. For more than a year, the animal has had an inseparable relationship with Bowie.

Who is Bowie can you ask? Oh, it's a labrador dog and a therapy dog.

In a report by Meg Baker of CBS New York, viewers learn that this pair shares toys, plays in the snow and offers mutual support.

They have been together since they were a few weeks and after all this time, they are thick as thieves. "Is that a cheetah and a cub?!" The zoo shared on Facebook. "We enjoyed discussing the relationship that our animal ambassador, Nandi and Bowie, have developed over the past year with reporter Meg Baker last night at CBS."