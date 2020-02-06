Matthew Perry joins Instagram and Lisa Kudrow couldn't be happier

Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Thursday, Matthew Perry officially joined Instagram! Apparently following the example of the co-star Jennifer Aniston, the friends Alumbre made his debut unexpectedly and received the most cordial welcome from I.G. community, including your real life friend Lisa Kudrow.
Sharing a sweet picture of her and Perry, The return star and made an amazing friends reference in his caption: "Finally! Yay! I can't believe what I see MY EYES Welcome to Instagram."
Now, following the example of @ mattyperry4, Perry hasn't published any images yet, but he does have a great profile picture and biography. Channeling your internal Chandler Bing, your description says: "What is this, my Instagram account?" Despite being new to the social media platform, the Follow Star has already accumulated more than 191,000 followers. Keeping things small, just follow 20 people. Among them are Aniston, Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer Y Matt LeBlanc.
We can only imagine how epic its inaugural publication will be, especially if it looks like Aniston. For your first Instagram post, The morning show the star recruited her friends and shared a selfie of her, Perry, Kudrow, Cox, Schwimmer and LeBlanc from their recent meeting, and almost broke the Internet in the process.
"And now we are FRIENDS of Instagram too," Aniston wrote in the post. "HELLO INSTAGRAM,quot;.
Proving to be a professional on Instagram, the star surpassed the Guinness world record for the fastest account to reach one million followers in less than 6 hours. As a result, the Dumplin& # 39; star had a fake Instagram account and anonymously tested the waters before making his big debut.
"Well, it was a stalker account, yes," he admitted to Jimmy Kimmel. "When I was thinking about doing this, I thought it was time to understand the world and immerse myself in the social media group."
Now that all friends they are in the ‘Gram, does this mean that we are one step closer to a meeting? In October 2019, Aniston revealed that "something,quot; was in process, but would not spill the beans on what it was.
"Listen, we would love to have something, but we don't know what that something is," he said during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres show. "So, we're just trying. We're working on something."
Needless to say, we couldn't be more excited!
