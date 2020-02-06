Matthew Perry joins Instagram and Lisa Kudrow couldn't be happier

Then, nobody told us that life was going to be is Amazing today.

%MINIFYHTML9166ff5aec2f7db6f95cf8294176832e11% %MINIFYHTML9166ff5aec2f7db6f95cf8294176832e12%

Thursday, Matthew Perry officially joined Instagram! Apparently following the example of the co-star Jennifer Aniston, the friends Alumbre made his debut unexpectedly and received the most cordial welcome from I.G. community, including your real life friend Lisa Kudrow.

Sharing a sweet picture of her and Perry, The return star and made an amazing friends reference in his caption: "Finally! Yay! I can't believe what I see MY EYES Welcome to Instagram."

Now, following the example of @ mattyperry4, Perry hasn't published any images yet, but he does have a great profile picture and biography. Channeling your internal Chandler Bing, your description says: "What is this, my Instagram account?" Despite being new to the social media platform, the Follow Star has already accumulated more than 191,000 followers. Keeping things small, just follow 20 people. Among them are Aniston, Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer Y Matt LeBlanc.