Match report – Warrington 19-0 St Helens

Highlights of Warrington Wolves' victory over St Helens defending champions in the second round of the 2020 season of the Betfred Super League.

Warrington activated the style to put out the reigning St Helens champions with a 19-0 victory in the second round of the Betfred Super League.

%MINIFYHTMLe89f9e63e9054de66e5dd663701a0f2115% %MINIFYHTMLe89f9e63e9054de66e5dd663701a0f2116%

The Wolves, who showed many promises in their initial defeat at Wigan, ignored the absence of suspended captain Chris Hill to inflict a first defeat on the new Saints coach Kristian Woolf.

It was also the first time St Helens was eliminated since they lost 25-0 to Wigan at DW Stadium in August 2016.

So impressive in their initial victory over Salford, the mended champions were practically unrecognizable, as they produced an unusual performance full of mistakes that will do little to worry Sydney Roosters only a fortnight of the World Club Challenge.

Tom Lineham of Warrington is approached by Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook of St. Helens.

Without five members of their Grand Final winning team, they lost to England's Alex Walmsley in the warm-up and center Mark Percival 90 seconds into the second half.

Full-back Lachlan Coote was particularly missed, with Jack Welsby, 18, struggling to match his high standards, compared to Warrington's rookie Matty Ashton, who drew attention with an excellent home debut.

The saints rejected an early opportunity to kick a penalty, but Warrington chose to take any point on offer and Stefan Ratchford gave them a 2-0 lead in the 19th minute.

And, after a closed opening, the home team led the second quarter to open a healthy 13-0 lead at halftime.

The party man, Daryl Clark, says that Warrington 'will only improve' after his 19-0 victory over St Helens.

The lively prostitute Daryl Clark was arrested over the line, but shortly thereafter made peace by catching the Saints defenders sleeping around the ruck to tangle the first attempt of the game.

That followed a clean break from the exciting Ashton in just his second appearance in the Super League, spoiled only by a hasty decision to take off when Jonny Lomax approached him.

While the Wolves were full of penetrating career, the Saints were all fingers and thumbs and Welsby's driving errors, Kevin Naiqama and Percival were relentlessly punished for their hungry opponents.

When Naiqama hesitated after another Ratchford sounding kick, the ball was returned so that end Tom Linehan produced a strong finish for Warrington's second attempt, despite the insinuation of a stroke in the movement.

The conversion of the Ratchford band line doubled the advantage of his team and Blake Austin made it 13-0 with a drop goal in the halftime blow.

Woolf was forced to rearrange his side after losing Percival, but they created the first opening of the second half when Naiqama ran to the corner before Ratchford crossed over to touch him.

It turned out to be the last chance for St Helens to return to the competition, as Warrington immediately made his way into the field, forced an abandonment and created an overlay for the end Josh Charnley to score his third attempt.

Josh Charnley of Warrington Wolves tries to prove against St Helens

Ratchford then concluded the score with a long-range penalty, with Lomax denied a late consolation attempt.