Mark Wystrach of Midland was close to losing his wife and baby in childbirth

Recalling the drama of the delivery room that took place just over two months ago, the leader of the country band admits that the experience led him to reorganize his priorities.

Inland star Mark WystrachThe wife almost died in childbirth last year (November 2019).

The singer and Ty Haney welcomed a girl, named Sunny, just over two months ago and now Mark has revealed that there was a lot of drama in the delivery room.

Haney had to have an emergency caesarean section that led to a fetal to maternal hemorrhage, and the baby's heartbeat was briefly lost when her mother started fighting.

"It was the scariest moment, the worst moment and, in a strange way, the best moment of your life, because you're experiencing all that," says Wystrach in an interview with the band's label, Big Machine Label Group. .

"When you almost lose your wife and your son and then you don't, and you're surrounded by your family, your friends and your community, reorganize your priorities and make you throw up a lot and control your ego," he says.

"We were very lucky. It's strange how life ends up being a gift, because it teaches you the best lesson: that this life is a gift and you can't take it for granted."