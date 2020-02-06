Maries & # 39; s Rock discarded for the season | Racing news





Coach Nicky Henderson – discarded novice of Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson was hit hard by having to discard his intelligent mare Marie & # 39; s Rock for the season.

%MINIFYHTMLf3b3b73d8279fe3acf272ccb1a19d4de11% %MINIFYHTMLf3b3b73d8279fe3acf272ccb1a19d4de12%

Owned by Middleham Park Racing, Marie & # 39; s Rock was prominent in betting for the Seas & # 39; Novices & # 39; Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, having been more impressive in victories at Haydock and Taunton so far in this period.

But she has suffered a stress fracture, which will force her to stop acting for the rest of this campaign.

Henderson said: "He won't make it (for Cheltenham), I'm afraid.

"We had just had a small problem, and unfortunately it has a small stress fracture, which we found as a result of an MRI."

"She will be perfectly fine for next year, but unfortunately she rules her out of this season."

"It's very frustrating,quot;.

Henderson confirmed that Floressa is still on his way to the same career.