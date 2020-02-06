Maries & # 39; s Rock discarded for the season | Racing news

Last update: 06/02/20 12:33 pm
Nicky Henderson was hit hard by having to discard his intelligent mare Marie & # 39; s Rock for the season.
Owned by Middleham Park Racing, Marie & # 39; s Rock was prominent in betting for the Seas & # 39; Novices & # 39; Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, having been more impressive in victories at Haydock and Taunton so far in this period.
But she has suffered a stress fracture, which will force her to stop acting for the rest of this campaign.
Henderson said: "He won't make it (for Cheltenham), I'm afraid.
"We had just had a small problem, and unfortunately it has a small stress fracture, which we found as a result of an MRI."
"She will be perfectly fine for next year, but unfortunately she rules her out of this season."
"It's very frustrating,quot;.
Henderson confirmed that Floressa is still on his way to the same career.