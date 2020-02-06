Margot Robbie is removing her tattoo gun: the last one didn't work out

Margot Robbie fans know she is a big fan of tattooing some of her friends and co-stars, however, those days are coming to an end. The 29-year-old Oscar nominee, who is promoting her latest movie, Birds of prey, Jimmy Fallon asked him recently about his famous hobby.

During his appearance in Tonight's show, she revealed that she had actually stopped tattooing for now.

Robbie said he made some serious mistakes. For that reason, she chose to hang her skates, for now. According to the Once upon a time in Hollywood alum, her friends trusted her with a tattoo gun after she bought one on eBay.

However, things went wrong one night at a bridal shower in Australia. Margot says that she and her friends thought it would be a great idea to get tattoos while celebrating the wedding of the bride. Margot states that one of his friends drew him first with a pen, and then Margot tattooed him later.

But her friend, after looking at him, realized that it wasn't exactly what she wanted. Fortunately for Robbie, her friend liked it, so it didn't turn out so bad after all. The problem arose when he walked down the hall with a tattoo on his back in front of his mother.

Robbie joked that the mother of the bride actually yelled at him. Regardless of the accident, in recent years, Robbie has developed a reputation as a surprise tattoo artist. She even lived The Graham Norton show there in 2017.

Robbie's most important role lately was his supporting role in Once upon a time in Hollywood, in which she portrayed Sharon Tate. Some media criticized the lack of dialogue for the character of Robbie. However, this is not the case with the new movie, Birds of prey.

According to the film's Wikipedia page, it will be released on February 7, 2020 in the United States. He fell first on January 25 in Mexico City.



