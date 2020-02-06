Malian musician Ballake Sissoko says American customs broke his kora | News

Malian musician Ballake Sissoko, a renowned kora player, He has accused US customs of breaking his 21-string instrument "without any justification."

Sissoko's team said in a statement on Tuesday that it discovered its "beloved and personalized kora … completely destroyed,quot; upon returning to Paris on an Air France flight from New York after the conclusion of a two-week tour of the States United. with your 3MA group.

"He checked his kora, in its hard case, with its state-of-the-art amplification system, specially designed by the sound engineer Julian Cooper," the statement said.

"At the airport, Ballake picked up his kora case, went back to his apartment and slept. But when he woke up and opened the kora case, he was shocked and dismayed to find his kora in many pieces, with just a note from the United States customs – in Spanish, with the unfortunate motto: "Smart security saves time,quot;.

The images published on his Facebook page showed the instrument, reproduced in West Africa, shattered.

The statement said that the The strings, the bridge and all the delicate and complex amplification sound system had been disassembled.

"Ballake is a highly acclaimed and distinguished artist who travels around the world with his kora for concerts in the best places," the statement said.

"His reputation is impeccable as an artist and as a human being. He has no criminal record. He is just a brilliant musician, a pacifist, a kind and gentle person, a magnificent and creative artist who manages to give the African tradition a contemporary voice with complete integrity. . "

"In Mali, jihadists threaten to destroy musical instruments, cut singers' tongues and silence Mali's great musical heritage. And yet, ironically, it is the customs of the United States that have managed to do this in their own way," he added. .

"Would they have dared to do something like that to a white musician who plays a classical instrument?"

Many online people turned to social networks to demand that US customs apologize to Sissoko and express their support.

