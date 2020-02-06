Malang could win so much on his first day at the box office

Mohit Suri is back with another blow. Director Malang's movie is ready to hit theaters tomorrow. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor, the film is about four people who love to kill people and have different motivations to do so. According to the first predictions, the film is expected to produce around Rs 4-5 rupees on its first day, taking into account the anticipated reservations of the film. Not only Malang, there are two other films that will be released tomorrow, one is Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film about Kashmir pandits, Shikara and the second is Vikram Bhatt & # 39; s Hacked, which deals with cybercrime.

It is expected that these two films will open at Rs 50 lakhs at the box office. With three movies that will hit theaters tomorrow, it will be very interesting to see which movie will cling to a bigger stash of moolah at the box office. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.