Madonna accuses London concert venue of censorship after they closed their show early

Madonna was not happy with the London Palladium crew after the British place interrupted her performance because she exceeded the allotted time.

The singer and songwriter was there acting as part of her new Madame X Last night, however, the Palladium turned off the lights around 11:00 p.m.

The singer then took her Instagram to express her discontent with the place, saying in the Instagram story, "censorship, censorship, censorship." However, The Hollywood Reporter reports that the singer and songwriter is known for starting programs later. and often ends beyond what she and the place had previously agreed.

Madonna accused the Palladium of censoring her performance after she only spent five minutes for the curfew. She said she was going to sing just one more song. The singer and songwriter continued to say that she was at least happy that no one was injured, and the place "stopped in the middle."

In addition, he thanked everyone who stayed there and did not leave during the short break. Palladium representatives, however, told the BBC that Madonna had been warned not to pass the curfew. In addition, they denied using the fire curtain.

A spokesman for the organization, during a conversation with the BBC, said that despite what several media reported, they never used the "Iron Fire Curtain." Madonna fans know that this would not be the first time he would be enraged by a lack of communication. .

In 2019, Madonna criticized the New York Times for the piece they made. According to reports, the singer was not happy with the exit because of the way they mentioned her age.

During the same interview, the singer explained that she felt "violated,quot; by the fact that her previous album had leaked before her release date. In other news, the Madame X The artist has been circling around a 25-year-old model in recent months.

Last year, Ashley Mitchell reported that Madonna had been seen with her much younger boyfriend. Even Wendy Williams had something to say about it. It turns out that Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams are apparently in a serious relationship.



