Lori Harvey leaves little to the imagination of the future in magnificent photos of La Perla lingerie while celebrating in Miami amid rumors of commitment: will stepfather Steve Harvey approve it?

It seems that Lori Harvey and Future are having the best time of their lives, as the celebrity couple flew to Miami with a private plane to attend this year's Super Bowl.

The private flight was well documented because both Lori and her boyfriend updated their Instagram stories with images from inside the plane.

On his Instagram page, Harvey shared a couple of photographs, one of which showed her sitting on the plane.

In addition, the 23-year-old model posted a short video that revealed that she and Future allegedly enjoyed some snacks and a bottle of champagne along the way.

Future also published a couple of photos of the same day, in which the rapper could be seen walking towards the plane and posing in front of him before taking off.

In addition, the interpreter of "Where Ya At,quot; uploaded a video clip of himself shortly before boarding the plane and another showing the takeoff and some of Lori's suitcases.

The celebrity couple was seen later in the day celebrating the sporting event on the grounds of a luxury property in Miami, where Lori showed some skin in a lace bra under a jumpsuit.

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter and 36-year-old music star, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, have officially announced that they are dating in November after months of speculation about what was happening between them.

According to recent rumors, the two have even decided to take their relationship to the next level, since Harvey was seen wearing a giant diamond ring on his left hand.

A fan said: "Always entering. Would you mind sharing what base you use, please? I love your makeup.

This person said: “I have Lori on my wish list. I see why future super whips are buns. "

Another sponsor shared: "The future is going hard in the painting 😩 why are you flexing the roses I gave you 🥺"

This follower wrote: "There is no competition anywhere 💎 Future better gave you those, you are a dream 🥰🥰"

A fourth comment said: "If your future girl, where are you?" You, my mines, have proven to be different‼ ️ @loriharvey ".

The couple is still strong and seems determined to ignore the critics of the left and right.



