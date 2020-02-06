Lionel Messi: Will the legend of Barcelona leave Camp Nou after a raid? The | Soccer news





Lionel Messi was involved in a dispute with Eric Abidal after the technical secretary of Barcelona questioned the recent proceedings.

The momentum grows with rumors that Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona after a public raid this week. Will the unthinkable happen?

Messi and Barcelona have been a combination of gold for most of two decades. But after calling sports director Eric Abidal on social media this week, and with a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free this summer, there are suggestions that there could be a break in the cards.

The Argentine has been linked to a Pep Guardiola meeting in Manchester City, under which he won the Champions League twice, as well as three La Liga titles in four notable years at the Camp Nou. Messi also won four of his six Ballon D & # 39; Ors during their time together.

There has often been talk of a departure from the Spanish champions, but the rhetoric has changed, to the extent that club legend Lobo Carrasco told Spanish television this week: "It's the first time Messi looks at me as if I had one foot outside the door. "

Messi-Abidal spat: what exactly was said?

The Spanish soccer expert Álvaro Montero explains what is behind Messi's public disagreement with Abidal and the possible repercussions.

In an interview with the Catalan newspaper. Sport On Tuesday, Abidal said "many players were not satisfied (with former head coach Ernesto Valverde) and did not work much either."

He added: "There was also an internal communication problem. The costume-relations manager has always been good, but there are things that, as a former player, I can smell. I told the club what I thought and that (I thought) you had to take a decision. "

Messi defended himself on his Instagram page, posting a photo of the interview, surrounding the containment area that said: "The man in charge of sports management explains that & # 39; many players were not satisfied and did not work very much & # 39 ; "

Subsequently, the Argentine denied that the dismissal of Valverde was the responsibility of the players and accused Abidal of "dirtying,quot; the team.

Abidal is a former Messi teammate, but can they still work together?

"Honestly, I don't like to do these things, but I think everyone should be responsible for their actions and take responsibility for their own decisions," Messi wrote.

"The players (are responsible for) what happens on the court, and we have been the first to recognize when we were not good. People in the sports direction should also assume their responsibility and, above all, take possession of the decisions that they take,quot;.

"Finally, I think that when talking about players, names should be given because, otherwise, we are all dirty and feed the comments that are made and are not true."

Will the unthinkable really happen?

Barcelona has depended too much on Lionel Messi's goals this season

On Thursday, Barcelona is seen in action for the first time since the public confrontation, and the Catalan club has been eager to show that they are a united front before such a crucial game.

Barcelona won the Copa del Rey for the last time in 2018, and with a place in the semifinals at stake, having Messi in the best conditions to perform will be crucial to his chances of winning over Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés.

But he hasn't stopped the inevitable speculation that the 32-year-old could be looking for a move.

Messi was involved in a public confrontation with Abidal this week

Messi admitted in the summer that he wanted the club to sign Neymar, which they could not do.

"I don't know if they did everything they could," he said.

The fact that Barcelona has not found a short-term replacement for the injured Luis Suarez during the January transfer window has barely helped those feelings.

Will Messi leave with a free transfer?

The Argentine is still the talisman of Barcelona, ​​but could it be configured to leave?

The new head coach, Quique Setien, has stayed out of this dispute, but having a happy Messi will be crucial in determining whether his term is lasting. Could the worst case scenario develop in which your talisman leaves Camp Nou this summer?

Surprisingly, Messi can potentially leave on a free transfer due to the number of contracts he has signed during his time with the club.

Spanish soccer expert Terry Gibson said Sky sports: "At the age he is now, 32 years old, it has become evident in recent contracts that at the end of the season, he can give one month's notice and go free. It would be an expensive free transfer since his salary is still Around £ 50 million a year, so it is not exactly free.

"That will enter the equation for many clubs, but this is a reflection of their frustration with what Barcelona has done or not done in the transfer market in the last two seasons."

"He reached a critical point when many players wanted Neymar to return, and that didn't happen. With Ousmane Dembele joining Suárez to be out for the rest of the season, the expectation was that they would find another player in front, but that didn't happen. .

"Abidal was influential in the firing of Ernesto Valverde, and then expressed in public that he felt that the players were to blame. It's a shame because they are former teammates, but I think it can be solved by that. It's not just another suit with that Messi is not in touch, so I hope they can soften it, but they need to start winning games again.

"His stipulation has always been that Barcelona is competitive in La Liga and in the Champions League; we know what happened there in the last two seasons. I still believe that Lionel Messi is unlikely to leave."

Messi vs Abidal: Who has more power in Barcelona?

Lionel Messi responded to the comments Abidal made to a Spanish newspaper

In a word: Messi.

"It is not for the wrong reasons," Gibson continues. "We must not forget what Messi has done and what he has achieved. It has been a great influence both on and off the field for Barcelona."

"He is the best player in the world and possibly of all time. In general, he has used his state in the right way, so I think every president knows that Messi will be more popular than them, and rightly so."

"That also applies to the sports director (technical secretary). Abidal is the fourth in five seasons. I feel it is a job too early for him, since it is the first job he has in this line of work and is one of the clubs greatest in world football

According to reports, Messi is unhappy because the club did not replace the injured Luis Suarez

"It is one of the most important jobs in the world. It is responsible to many people, do not mess with Lionel Messi, it is an easy route to cause friction and I hope it can be resolved."

Speaking to Sky sports On Wednesday, Spanish soccer expert Álvaro Montero suggested that Abidal could be fired in line.

He said: "In the last five, six years, the people of Barcelona, ​​the press, the fans, realized that Lionel Messi is not only the best player in the world, but also the director, the manager and the FC Barcelona coach.

"Abidal is ready for a meeting and if he is fired, maybe everyone thinks Messi has done it again. If not, we must remember the situation over the next year and a half, until the summer of 2021, be extremely difficult. If I had to bet, I would say it will continue, but I could walk away and leave FC Barcelona. "

What do the newspapers say?

The Catalan newspaper L & # 39; Esportiu appears with the headline "And today, the game: Bartomeu has faith in Abidal,quot; while AS reads "Peace precarious before San Mamés,quot; refers to the clash of the Copa del Rey with Athletic de Bilbao

Catalan newspaper L & # 39; Esportiu They report that the president of Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, decided to keep his faith in Abidal after the confrontation talks that involved the couple, leading with the headline: "And today, the game,quot;, focusing on Thursday's game at night with Bilbao.

In another part of the Spanish press, AS newspaper they reflect the "precarious peace,quot; that lies ahead of the clash of the Copa del Rey in San Mamés, reiterating that the tension between Abidal and Messi has eased after discussions with Bartomeu.

In the meantime, Sport run with the headline "Here peace, and after Copa,quot; – Bartomeu called Messi and met him with Abidal to appease the club after his exchange.

& # 39; Here, peace and after Copa & # 39; is the headline in sport, while Mundo Deportivo leads with & # 39; Stays & # 39; referring to Eric Abidal

Sports world simply read "Stays,quot; in reference to the decision of the president of Barcelona to keep Abidal as technical secretary of the club after a summit that lasted two hours after previous talks between Messi and head coach Quique Setien.

But that has not prevented the Italian press from reporting that Messi could be tempted to a summer move.

La Gazetta dello Sport says Messi could still be dating

Cover page La Gazzette dello Sport leads with the headline in Spanish "Bad Messi,quot; – "The flea (his nickname) is angry and in June he was able to leave Barça.

The first page says: "Why Series A would intrigue Leo Messi. Free transfer. Here are the clubs that can try it: PSG, City, United, Juve and Inter might think so. Abidal bets on Neymar and Lautaro."

Will Man City be your next destination?

The head of Man City, Pep Guardiola, during his time in Barcelona with Messi

Analysis of Northwest Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom:

It's the kind of story that will have put everyone in Manchester City on high alert, especially because of the incredibly close ties between Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona manager, Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has constantly said that the Argentine is the best player he has worked with, while City has always been attentive to Messi's situation.

There is a strong feeling that if he left Barça, then they would be in front of the line to sign it. No one would be better able to reach an agreement than the executives of the city Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano, who remain incredibly respected in Catalonia.

Messi scored 46 goals and contributed 17 assists for clubs and countries in 2019

In terms of football, the timing would be perfect. Currently, the city is planning its strategy to update the team, with the imminent departure of David Silva about to open an attack space. While Liverpool seems destined to win the Premier League title this season, a superstar firm like Messi could almost instantly close the gap between the teams.

It may still look like a fantasy flight, and the expectation in Manchester is that Messi will stay still this summer, but if he seriously thought of a new challenge, then he can be sure that Guardiola would be at the top of the call list.