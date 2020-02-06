Lili Reinhart remembers being intimidated by Riverdale co-stars

Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Making things clear.
Thursday, Lili reinhart He took the time to answer a fan who raised a very complex question about body image and how the cast of Riverdale Feel about portraying those chiseled physicists while playing teenagers. Lili could have ignored the question, but instead, she chose to open herself to the fan in a very honest way about her experience in the course of her teenage drama time.
"Actually, not everyone in this program is perfectly chiseled," he said. started his twitter thread. "And I even feel intimidated by the physique of my castmates sometimes when I have to do bra / underwear scenes. I feel very insecure because of the expectation that people have for women on television, how they should look. But I have reached an agreement with my body and I am not the type of person you would see walking on a catwalk during fashion week. I have bigger breasts, I have cellulite on the thighs / buttocks, and my stomach stands out instead of curves in ".
Lili also shared her current struggle with depression and how it has led her to gain weight, which she is choosing to hug and use to hopefully empower other women and girls who are fans of the program.
"This is something I struggle with every day. And it doesn't help when compared to other women. I have gained weight due to depression in the last two months and I have felt very insecure about it. But I did a recent bra scene. and underwear and I felt it was my obligation to be strong and show confidence in myself, looking like me, "he wrote. "And I want other young women to watch my body on television and feel comfortable because I am not a size 0. And I don't have the perfect shape of an hourglass."
Instead of ending with an ingenious applause or closure, he chose to call unfair rules within the industry and point his followers in the direction of people who are making great strides regarding body positivity.
"This industry struggles with the precise representation of female and male bodies," he concluded. "So I congratulate the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right ~ and authentic ~ direction.Charli Howard being my favorite role model. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.
%MINIFYHTMLa1d3682fe758aafaf649374dbd7a778617%