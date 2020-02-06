Lili Reinhart remembers being intimidated by Riverdale co-stars

Making things clear.

Thursday, Lili reinhart He took the time to answer a fan who raised a very complex question about body image and how the cast of Riverdale Feel about portraying those chiseled physicists while playing teenagers. Lili could have ignored the question, but instead, she chose to open herself to the fan in a very honest way about her experience in the course of her teenage drama time.

"Actually, not everyone in this program is perfectly chiseled," he said. started his twitter thread. "And I even feel intimidated by the physique of my castmates sometimes when I have to do bra / underwear scenes. I feel very insecure because of the expectation that people have for women on television, how they should look. But I have reached an agreement with my body and I am not the type of person you would see walking on a catwalk during fashion week. I have bigger breasts, I have cellulite on the thighs / buttocks, and my stomach stands out instead of curves in ".