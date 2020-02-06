Lil Wayne has no idea what Harry Potter looks like

Andrew Lipovsky / NBC, Universal Studios
Trust us, this will make your day.
On Wednesday, little Wayne proved that he is not a Potterhead during a fun virtual reality Pictionary game in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Responsible for drawing various elements and phrases using a virtual reality device, the rapper and his teammate Claire Danes they faced face to face with the host Jimmy Fallon Y Wool Condor. But as the game progressed, it became clear that Lil Wayne needs an intensive course in Harry Potter As soon as possible.
For the final round, rapper "A Milli,quot; gave his best interpretation of the fictional character for Claire and the opposing team. With the winning assumption automatically securing the victory of any team, Lil Wayne put on his virtual reality headset with confidence and prepared to draw.
Starting with the right foot, he drew a circle for the young wizard's head, but quickly lost both teams when he added a pointed edge around him.
"Ronald McDonald?" the Homeland The actress supposed, unable to distinguish who she was trying to draw. Jimmy intervened while Lil Wayne continued to fill the board with swirls and spirals, "Cousin?"
Still confused, Claire guessed again: "Tina Turner? I do not know. "Realizing he had lost the group, Lil Wayne tried again."Questlove"Jimmy shouted, insisting that the doodle looked like The roots& # 39; drummer. "Well, I thought maybe with your hair. Your hair. Who has an afro?"
Raising his finger to indicate that Jimmy guessed he was close by calling the hair of the drawing, he drew a circle to indicate the head of Harry Potter. This time, he drew a rectangle for his body, which made the drawing look more like a person.
Doing everything possible for this part of the drawing to represent the "Boat,quot; in the character's last name, he attached a long oval to the rectangle to indicate a union. "Diana Ross?" Jimmy said, still hanging in his hair. "Are they smoking something?" Taking Jimmy's conjectures calmly, Claire said: "The pot. Marijuana. Okay, who has an Afro who smokes pot?"
When Lil Wayne tried to get the response from the stars, the doorbell rang and none of the teams could guess who he was drawing. Thinking it was obvious, he shouted: "It's Harry Potter!"
Putting the clues together, Jimmy realized that the rapper "6 Foot 7 Foot,quot; was drawing each word separately instead of trying to draw the real character. "Hairy, Pot-er," Jimmy said when he and Claire finally understood what Lil Wayne's drawing meant before falling to the floor laughing.
Praising the creativity of his teammate, the Romeo and Juliet The star said: "That's great! That's amazing! That's amazing!" Although she didn't guess the clue, Jimmy still gave Lil Wayne and Claire the victory for their idea.
Watch Lil Wayne blow the minds of Jimmy, Claire and Lana with their Harry Potter drawing in the video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.