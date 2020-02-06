Lil Wayne has no idea what Harry Potter looks like

Trust us, this will make your day.

On Wednesday, little Wayne proved that he is not a Potterhead during a fun virtual reality Pictionary game in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Responsible for drawing various elements and phrases using a virtual reality device, the rapper and his teammate Claire Danes they faced face to face with the host Jimmy Fallon Y Wool Condor. But as the game progressed, it became clear that Lil Wayne needs an intensive course in Harry Potter As soon as possible.

For the final round, rapper "A Milli,quot; gave his best interpretation of the fictional character for Claire and the opposing team. With the winning assumption automatically securing the victory of any team, Lil Wayne put on his virtual reality headset with confidence and prepared to draw.

Starting with the right foot, he drew a circle for the young wizard's head, but quickly lost both teams when he added a pointed edge around him.