Lil Nas X Channels Buffy, "Thriller,quot; and more in the "Rodeo,quot; video

Let's see this ‘until we can't anymore.
Thursday, Lil Nas X premiered the music video for his new song "Rodeo,quot; with Nas And it is full of some amazing pop culture references. In it, the Grammy-winning artist transforms into a vampire as he makes his way through his story inspired by a retro horror movie. Earlier this week, he mocked that the music video would be publishing a backstage selfie from the set where you can see everything vamped.
Before the video was released, the 20-year-old shared where his inspiration for the music video came from. On Twitter, he shared photos of Michael Jackson& # 39; s Suspense novel music video, Eddie murphy Y Angela Bassett in Brooklyn Vampire, Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Hunt Y Keanu Reeves in Matrix.
Starting with a greeting to the 2004 years Mountain range, Lil Nas X enters an ominous telephone booth with neon green light and answers a call from an unknown person. "Do you remember me? Do I want to play a game?" The caller asks, to which he answers: "Why don't you tell me that in the face?" and hangs up the phone Before you know it, it is bitten by a vampire and begins its transformation.
Now wearing menacing red pupils, the "Old Town Road,quot; singer heads down a suburban street while adapting to his new body.
Meanwhile, the townspeople, who are not excited about his arrival, hang garlic, hold wooden crosses and shoot arrows to keep him away. Undeterred, he continues to walk down the street, showing his dance moves in the process.
Once his transformation is complete, the rapper wears a black leather jumpsuit with dramatic tips, along with a pair of pointed ears and a set of blinded fangs.
For Nas's verse, the "Panini,quot; singer has another epic costume change while the two channels Matrix. Assuming the role of Neo, Lil Nas X wears a black and neon green jumpsuit and a pair of small black sunglasses.
For his part, Nas becomes Laurence FishburneMorpheus with a leather jacket and black oval sunglasses. Completely committed to the 1999 film, rapper "Patience,quot; presents Lil Nas X with a red and blue pill before the duo is invaded by an army of futuristic assassins.
In peace with his new life as a vampire, you can see Lil Nas X hanging upside down like a bat while enjoying the full moon. In the final moments of the video, he treats fans with another dance on an abandoned road as the credits progress.
Once the "Rodeo,quot; video premiered, Lil Nas X intervened in fan reactions via Twitter. One user tweeted that the supernatural nature of the video suggested that he was blatantly supporting Satanism, to which the rapper innocently answered"I just wanted to be a vampire man."
Fans also quickly wondered why Cardi Bdid not appear in the music video despite appearing in the single version of the track. In another tweet, he addressed rumors that the two rappers were fighting and assured his followers that they were not true.
"I didn't kick & # 39; rodeo cardi," he said tweeted. "She couldn't make the video. Although we're fine."
After retweeting her favorite tweets, Lil Nas X made an exciting ad: "NOW THAT RODEO IS OUT! THE NEW MUSICAL SEASON IS ANOTHER !!!"
