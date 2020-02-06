Lil Nas X Channels Buffy, "Thriller,quot; and more in the "Rodeo,quot; video

Let's see this ‘until we can't anymore.

Thursday, Lil Nas X premiered the music video for his new song "Rodeo,quot; with Nas And it is full of some amazing pop culture references. In it, the Grammy-winning artist transforms into a vampire as he makes his way through his story inspired by a retro horror movie. Earlier this week, he mocked that the music video would be publishing a backstage selfie from the set where you can see everything vamped.

Before the video was released, the 20-year-old shared where his inspiration for the music video came from. On Twitter, he shared photos of Michael Jackson& # 39; s Suspense novel music video, Eddie murphy Y Angela Bassett in Brooklyn Vampire, Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Hunt Y Keanu Reeves in Matrix.

Starting with a greeting to the 2004 years Mountain range, Lil Nas X enters an ominous telephone booth with neon green light and answers a call from an unknown person. "Do you remember me? Do I want to play a game?" The caller asks, to which he answers: "Why don't you tell me that in the face?" and hangs up the phone Before you know it, it is bitten by a vampire and begins its transformation.