Lebron James greets Lisa Leslie and Slams Gayle King after Kobe Bryant's controversial interview: "We are our worst enemies,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLc17098df879f81809aec098a54bcaf1e11% %MINIFYHTMLc17098df879f81809aec098a54bcaf1e12%

# Roommates, many fans are still outraged by Gayle King's questions about Kobe Bryant during a recent interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. Now, Lebron James has just entered the chat and gave his opinion on things.

As we reported earlier, in the most recent episode of "CBS This Morning," Gayle King was interviewing Lisa Leslie when she totally surprised her and asked her to comment on her allegations of sexual assault in 2003.

%MINIFYHTMLc17098df879f81809aec098a54bcaf1e13% %MINIFYHTMLc17098df879f81809aec098a54bcaf1e14%

However, Lisa responded wonderfully to the quick questions by discussing how big Kobe was:

%MINIFYHTMLc17098df879f81809aec098a54bcaf1e15% %MINIFYHTMLc17098df879f81809aec098a54bcaf1e16%

"Even if there are some times that we have been in a club at the same time, Kobe is not the kind of person, he has never been, like, & # 39; Lis, go find that girl, or tell him, or send him this & # 39; I have other NBA friends who are like that, Kobe, it was never like that.

Since then, Gayle has taken the blame for the tacky line of questions to CBS and has claimed that the interview issued was edited unfavorably to focus on questions about Kobe. His comments did not change anyone's opinions, and then Lebron James decided to talk about it.

Posting on Twitter, Lebron praised Lisa and dragged Gayle in a few short sentences:

Protect @LisaLeslie at all costs! You are a true superhero! I'm sorry, you had to go through that s *% # !!! We are our own worst enemies! # Mamba4Life "

Lebron James was not the only celebrity that dragged Gayle King, since 50 Cent and, above all, Snoop Dogg, also did the same.

Roommates, what do you think about this?