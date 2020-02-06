Lauren Conrad's Valentine's gift guide is full of heart

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

%MINIFYHTMLe364875ad7010be9c52ed1a7aafbc39d11% %MINIFYHTMLe364875ad7010be9c52ed1a7aafbc39d12%

It is the most romantic time of the year!

For many couples, February 14 will be a special day to celebrate love and friendship. But for Lauren ConradIs much more!

"(My husband) William and I had a blind date on Valentine's Day, so we also celebrated our anniversary, but since we are both homemakers with an aversion shared by crowded restaurants, we always stay and cook and then we celebrated a couple of days later with a night date, "he shared with E! News exclusively. "This marks eight years together. That is quite exciting."

What is also exciting is that Lauren took time from her busy schedule to share some fabulous gift selections for the romantic day. Whether you are choosing something from your Kohl & # 39; s or The Little Market collection, she co-founded with Hannah Skvarla, Lauren has more than a few special gifts to choose from.

"For Valentine's Day, I always try to give gifts to people who do not plan to buy for themselves," he shared. So, what are you waiting for? Start buying your special someone below.