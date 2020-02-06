LA Clippers acquires guards Marcus Morris Sr. and Isaiah Thomas in a three-team agreement: reports | NBA News

The Los Angeles Clippers got a pair of guards to help increase their NBA title chances, obtaining Marcus Morris Sr. of the New York Knicks on Thursday, as well as Isaiah Thomas of the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal, Several media reported.

The Clippers will send guard Jerome Robinson to the Wizards, while they will also send forward Mo Harkless and a first-round pick to the Knicks.

Morris, 30, has averaged the best 19.6 points of his career in his ninth NBA season and first with the Knicks. He has averaged 12.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in a 588 game race with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Knicks.

Thomas, who turns 31 on Friday, has posted 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 40 games (37 starts) with the Wizards this season. In nine NBA seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Suns, Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Wizards, he has scored 18.1 points with 5.0 assists.

It was twice All-Star with the Celtics, scoring the best 28.9 points per game in 2016-17.

Harkless, 26, has been a solid role player in his first season with the Clippers, scoring 5.5 points with 4.0 rebounds while playing in 50 games, 38 of them begin.

In eight seasons with the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers and Clippers, Harkless has scored 7.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds.

The Clippers came into play on Thursday in second place in the Western Conference with a record of 36-15. The Knicks were 13th in the Eastern Conference of 15 teams with a record of 15-36.

The Clippers had opened a spot on the list last Thursday by escort Derrick Walton to the Atlanta Hawks.