La Bague Au Roi heading to Aintree later | Racing news

La Bague Au Roi – Aintree instead of Cheltenham

Warren Greatrex will choose Aintree over Cheltenham for La Bague Au Roi this spring, after his laudable career in what turned out to be inappropriate terrain in Leopardstown.

Greatrex's Grade One double mare still has tickets to the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Ryanair Chase, but instead heads to the Aintree Betway Bowl after her tough performance to finish fifth in Sunday's Irish Gold Cup.

She traveled to Ireland in part in search of a more solid surface than what she had been offered during a particularly wet winter at home, but she got rid of that score when an irrigation program and morning rain combined to produce more weather conditions. proof of what many anticipated.

However, Greatrex had no complaints, neither with La Bague Au Roi nor with its Irish hosts.

"She has returned very well, all good," said Lambourn coach.

"He ran very well and I was very happy with her.

"It was not ideal for me to become soft, it rained, and obviously watered all morning to make sure it was soft.

"I can understand that, but it didn't suit me."

Several high-profile Irish coaches expressed concern on the dry ground during the first day of the Dublin Racing Festival, but for the second day, the characteristic race took place on a significantly softer surface.

"They won't listen to me, just because I want better ground," Greatrex added.

"It's a great festival, and the powers that are in Ireland wanted softer ground, which is fair.

"We took our opportunity. He ran very well, but I know that in a better terrain, he would have been much closer."

"There were five of them coming in, and she is stuck in that, she lowered her head and galloped to the line."

The Bague Au Roi had delighted in controversially rapid conditions at the same meeting a year earlier, when he won the Flogas Novice Hunt.

Twelve months later, it was a different story, as it failed to accelerate, but remained admirably behind several Gold Cup contenders.

"It was what it was, but if I would think about taking it next year, knowing what the terrain will be like now, it may be a different matter," Greatrex said.

"I am very proud of her, and we will move on to the next race, which I would say would be Aintree."

"I hope we have some better ground (there). I guess most people will go to Cheltenham or Punchestown, as far as you never know, it could be a race I can go to."

The Bague Au Roi did enough in Ireland to vindicate its presence and encourage Greatrex for future first grade companies.

"Even though I was 12 meters away, it shows that I should have been in that race, and he ran very well, and I am very happy," he said.

"It's one of those things. We live to fight another day, and she's taking her careers very well, which is brilliant."

"It will be Aintree (next), and if it's not Aintree, it could be Punchestown."

"I think she definitely wants three miles now, and that will help her."