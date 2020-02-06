Kristin Cavallari Dancing with a donkey will brighten your day

The Cavallari-Cutler family ranch could include a new pint-sized addition sometime soon.

Kristin Cavallariis tentatively on the market for another farm animal in this new Thursday clip Very cavallari, which finds it two steps with a pair of miniature donkeys of multiple tricks in a farm called Half Ass Acres. Herd's enthusiastic predilection for interacting with (most) human visitors suggests that her name refers to stature rather than spirit, although Cavallari's first impression is lukewarm compared to her husband "outdoors,quot; Jay cutler& # 39; s.

"Aw, they wouldn't come near me," says Uncommon CEO James, pointing to a duo of donkeys eating grass from the palm of Cutler's hand. His own adventure in animal grass moments before had not generated an instant connection. "They escaped from me," he tells a nearby supervisor.

Cavallari is given a second chance to join when the employee attacks a pair of creatures in a smaller corral adjacent to the sanctuary's open wandering area.

"We haven't done this in a long time, so … I hope he behaves," says the woman, before inviting half of the couple to "come here." Naturally, Cutler chooses his wife for the position.

"Quiet," the supervisor begins, addressing Cavallari. "Trample the right foot."