Kobe Bryant's daughter remembered by high school friends and basketball teammates

High school friends and Gianna Bryant's basketball teammates at Harbor Day High School pay homage to the fallen teenager in an emotional ceremony in which they remove their shirt.

Vanessa Bryant He recalled his late daughter Gianna in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, when his high school held a ceremony to officially remove the 13-year-old girl's shirt after her death.

The teenager died with her father, a basketball player. Kobe Bryant when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in California last month, January 2020. Gianna was remembered by her school friends and her basketball teammates at Harbor Day High School on Wednesday in an emotional monument, during the which retired his number 2 sports top. Gianna had worn the number 2 shirt as a player on the Harbor Day basketball team and at the Mamba Sports Academy.

Next to the photos of the ceremony, Vanessa wrote: "My Gianna. God, I miss you. I have been fortunate to have woken up to see your beautiful face and your incredible smile for 13 years. I wish it had been until my last breath" Mami te He wants to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ".

Later he also shared a click of Gianna's framed T-shirt, writing: "My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You have taught us all that no act of kindness is too small. Mom is still there and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita. # 2 ".

As part of the ceremony, a group of sixth and seventh grade students from the school gathered to sing. Maroon 5The song "Memories" in homage to Gianna, with a video of the emotional moment shared by the group leader Adam Levine On twitter.

"It is important to cry. It is important to sing. It is important to love with as much strength and hug as hard as we can. Now more than ever. #GIRLDAD," the father of two daughters, Dusty, 3, and Gio, 23 months, he wrote, referring to Kobe's famous quote that he was proud to be a "daddy girl" as the father of four daughters with Vanessa.