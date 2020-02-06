Kobe Bryant Public Memorial set for February 24 at the Staples Center

%MINIFYHTML0fd2889983b6fc8bf558a9424813791a11% %MINIFYHTML0fd2889983b6fc8bf558a9424813791a12%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The late Los Angeles Lakers star and her daughter Gianna Bryant will be honored at a public monument in Los Angeles four weeks after their tragic death.

Kobe Bryant He will be greeted during a public memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.

The event will also honor the 13-year-old daughter of basketball legend, Gianna, and the other seven people who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

The Staples Center, where Kobe played basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years, became an impromptu memorial site for the tragic athlete and his daughter immediately after the accident in Calabasas, California.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed that work was being done on a monument last week. "We are a city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will do absolutely everything to make sure this is done so that everyone can do it," he told reporters.

Staples Center has previously hosted memorials for Michael Jackson Y Nipsey Hussle.