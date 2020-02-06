Kobe Bryant memorial service scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center – reports | NBA News

A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people killed in a helicopter crash is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The arena is where Bryant starred in the Los Angeles Lakers for most of his two-decade career and the 2/24 date corresponds to the No. 24 shirt he wore and the No. 2 worn by his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna represented in a game between the Lakers and the Hawks in November 2019



No official announcement has been made about the monument. The person who provided the information to the AP knows the planning and only spoke on condition of anonymity. the Los Angeles Times He was the first to report the event, citing two anonymous sources with knowledge of planning.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said a memorial would be held, but his office had no immediate comments, nor did the Lakers or the Staples Center.

















Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and LeBron James paid tribute to Kobe Bryant after an emotional night at the Staples Center



Bryant died when the helicopter that transported him, his daughter and the others crashed into the side of a mountain in Calabasas, California, while flying to a women's basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna's team was trained by Bryant and was playing in the tournament.

The cause of the accident has not been determined, although a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board is expected soon.

Fans spontaneously crowded into the Staples Center a few hours after the January 26 accident, creating a large monument of flowers, balloons, shirts, stuffed animals and basketballs. The items were removed on Monday and fans were urged to donate to a Bryant foundation instead of bringing more gifts and flowers.

Lakers fans pay their respects to Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center



Bryant's widow, Vanessa, had requested some items, which should be cataloged and sent to the family. The flowers will be composted and spread around the plants near the Staples Center.

Staples, which opened in 1999, has hosted other monuments, including for Michael Jackson and, last year, for rapper Nipsey Hussle. Bryant, who joined the NBA in 1996, played for the Lakers in the Forum for three seasons.

















Marc J Spears, Ovie Soko, Mo Mooncey and Jaydee Dyer choose their favorite Kobe Bryant moments



The LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies have a 7:30 pm game the same day in the arena.

On February 10, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, a public memorial will be held for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri and daughter Alyssa. The pilot Ara Zobayan and the friends of Bryant Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton also died in the accident.