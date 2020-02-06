Kim Kardashian, convinced son, West Psalm is the reincarnation of his father

%MINIFYHTMLfaa613af04ff75d4aa84c3d2e82b2abf11% %MINIFYHTMLfaa613af04ff75d4aa84c3d2e82b2abf12%

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; he remembers the moment when a medium in Bali told him that he would welcome another son who embodies the spirit of his late father Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kim Kardashian He believes that his youngest son is the reincarnation of his late father. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star shared his thoughts on the launch of his SKIMS line at Nordstroms in New York City on Wednesday, February 5, detailing the coincidences that convinced his Psalm West to embody the spirit of Robert Kardashian Sr.

Talking to E! News on the matter, the aspiring lawyer recalled for the first time his meeting with a blind psychic presented in a season 16 episode of his reality series. "In our program, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman, a blind medium, approached me and told me that I would have another child and that my father would reincarnate," he said. "No one knew. No one in my crew knew that I had a surrogate mother who was pregnant with a child."

The wife of Kanye west Then he summoned another occasion at a baby shower after the birth of Psalm. "My baby nurse, I had to leave town and I really needed her to get in," the story began. "But she had a baby shower she had to go to. And I said: & # 39; Okay, you can take my son to the baby shower, if that's okay with you. & # 39; I really needed the help."

"She takes him to a baby shower, and a woman approaches him and says: & # 39; Is this your son? & # 39; And she said: & # 39; No, no, no, I'm just looking & # 39; ", the daughter of Kris Jenner continued. "And she said: & # 39; Well, I just have to tell you, please tell your mother that this is a member of her reincarnated family & # 39 ;."

"Multiple people who had no idea that she was my babysitter or anything approached my baby to tell her she was a reincarnated family member," said the mother of four children. "So all my family, all the time, thinks he is my dad and is so emotional and close to him."

Kim also noted that Psalm shares similar traits with his father, who died in September 2003 of esophageal cancer. "He's left-handed, like my dad," said one of the features. "Then, all these things happen. I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but now I do. But I want to believe it!"