Kevin Nolan: former West Ham captain will join David Moyes training team | Soccer news

Kevin Nolan returns to West Ham as coach

Former West Ham captain Kevin Nolan will return to the club to be part of the David Moyes coaches team.

Nolan, who made more than 150 appearances for the Hammers between 2011 and 2015, has been out of control since leaving Notts County in August 2018.

Man City vs West Ham Live

Moyes replaced Manuel Pellegrini as manager of West Ham in December, but has only been able to add Alan Irvine as his assistant coach.

Nolan helped West Ham get promotion to the Premier League in 2012

In addition to Nolan, former Brighton and Norwich coach Paul Nevin will also join the West Ham training team.

West Ham is currently in 18th place in the Premier League and faces a daunting series of games, with away games against Manchester City and Liverpool on both sides of the winter break.

January signing Jarrod Bowen could make his debut in the match at Etihad Stadium on Sunday, live Sky Sports main event.