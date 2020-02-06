Kevin Hart says that the Oscar misfortune was a big mistake on his part

In 2018, Kevin Hart was scheduled to organize the 2019 Oscars, but he had to go back after old tweets appeared. Kevin made allegedly homophobic jokes that some considered offensive, so the academy apologized to Kevin, who initially rejected.

Now, Vanity Fair states that the actor / comedian regrets the whole terrible experience. Initially, Kevin refused to apologize for the tweets a decade ago, he even went to Ellen DeGeneres' show to defend himself against some of the accusations.

The host of the aforementioned television program urged him to simply "ignore those who hate,quot;. Now that time has passed, Hart has reflected on the controversy, explaining that he now understands why some people in the LGBT community were so upset.

During a conversation with Men’s Health journalists, Kevin explained that there was a gap in his mind between what he thought the problem was and what the problem really was. Since then, Kevin has moved away from his old comedy style, which took pictures in several groups.

Hart added: "I am a person of people, I will love you anyway." Followers of the controversy know that Kevin did not want to apologize for his comments and instead chose to promote his next film, which some found unpleasant.

Reportedly, what changed the actor's mind were the conversations he had with some of his friends, including Lee Daniels and Wanda Sykes. The star claimed that he suddenly realized that he had made a crucial mistake. However, regardless of Kevin's mistake, the Oscars ended up being the most watched event in years.

In addition, this year's ceremony will also have a host. It is possible that Kevin's controversy has played a role in the academy's decision to continue without a host. In other words, Kevin may have inadvertently provoked a new tradition.

Kevin fans know that his last two years have been difficult, including his extortion / infidelity dilemma, as well as his car accident in early 2019. Kevin showed his scars in the latest issue of Men & # 39; s Health, stating that Your path to recovery will take you to the next stage of personal growth.



