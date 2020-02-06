Kevin Hart considers the almost fatal car accident "Resurrection" of his life

%MINIFYHTML501a9df233924546e3211740368f884e11% %MINIFYHTML501a9df233924546e3211740368f884e12%

Men's health

In a new interview, the star of & # 39; Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle & # 39; Talk about being a & # 39; new man & # 39; after a car accident that almost took his life in September 2019.

Up News Info –

Kevin Hart He feels like a new man who survived an almost fatal car accident. Five months after being involved in the horrible accident that seriously injured his back, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle"Star credited the incident for being a" resurrection "of his life.

Taking advantage of the cover of Men & # 39; s Health magazine for its March issue, the 40-year-old comedian talked about improving. "It is a resurrection," he said. "That is the best way to express it. I feel that the other version of myself died at that time and this new version was born to understand and improve."

%MINIFYHTML501a9df233924546e3211740368f884e13% %MINIFYHTML501a9df233924546e3211740368f884e14%

The "Night school"The actor continued explaining:" Sometimes you won't get it when you're supposed to have it. But when the time comes and that bulb goes out, holy heaven. "In the interview, he further emphasized his goal, saying:" I am not trying to get back to where I was before, I want to be better than before. "

%MINIFYHTML501a9df233924546e3211740368f884e15% %MINIFYHTML501a9df233924546e3211740368f884e16%

"I am on my way to becoming the best version of myself," Hart said. "And I thought I was on the right track, but something happened. F ** k, now I see that I need to make a U-turn and go two blocks, then turn left. That is the path I am supposed to do. move on. So I still have many of the same goals, but now I'm just going a different way to get there. "

Speaking of what he remembered about the September 2019 accident, Hart confessed: "I can't tell you anything about it. Isn't it scary?" He added: "The first thing I remember is being in the ambulance with my wife."

In what went through his mind when he was in the hospital, the "Central intelligence"shared star", everything was reduced to four walls. And in the space of those four walls were my wife and my brother, my children and my friends, all in rotation. "He continued:" And I had the opportunity to think about what matters, and it is not fame. It's not money. It's not jewelry, cars or watches. "

"What matters are relationships," the comedian emphasized. "You know, the people who were helping me get up and get out of bed. The greatest understanding came from something that someone told me: & # 39; You can't be married to your career and go out with your family. left speechless. "

Hart admitted that the accident made him realize that he needed to prioritize his family. "Now I'm doing many small things that are important," he said. "I am sitting with the children before and after dinner. We are making tacos on Tuesdays, Thursdays of Mexican food, Sundays of Chinese food. We have movie night twice a week. Now I am walking my damn dog. I am choosing up dog s ** t ".