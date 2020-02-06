Kevin Hart about life after the car accident: & # 39; It's A Resurrection & # 39;

Comedian Kevin Hart sat down for an interview with Men & # 39; s Health, where he spoke frankly about the shocking car accident a few months ago in which he suffered "serious back injuries."

"I'm not trying to get back to where I was before, I want to be better than before. It's a resurrection," he told the publication. "That is the best way to express it. I feel that the other version of myself died at that time and this new version was born to understand and improve."

"Everything was reduced to four walls. And in the space of those four walls were my wife and my brother, my children and my friends, all in rotation. And I had the opportunity to think about what matters, and it is not fame." . It is not money. They are not jewelry, cars or watches. What matters are relationships. "

His wife, Eniko Parrish, also talked about how life has been with Kevin after the accident.

"There were times when he was here, but not really here," Parrish told the magazine. "It does not mean that he was not a family man before, but he has said that the accident made him compensate for part of the time lost due to work."