Kevin Hart about life after the car accident: & # 39; It's A Resurrection & # 39;

Kevin Hart about life after the car accident: 'It's A Resurrection'

Comedian Kevin Hart sat down for an interview with Men & # 39; s Health, where he spoke frankly about the shocking car accident a few months ago in which he suffered "serious back injuries."

"I'm not trying to get back to where I was before, I want to be better than before. It's a resurrection," he told the publication. "That is the best way to express it. I feel that the other version of myself died at that time and this new version was born to understand and improve."

