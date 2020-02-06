Kesha is responsible for slandering Dr. Luke in an ongoing legal battle

%MINIFYHTMLc2f25e90eaacdc37c597b265aaf970f811% %MINIFYHTMLc2f25e90eaacdc37c597b265aaf970f812%

WENN / Facebook / Avalon

Manhattan Supreme Court judge Jennifer Schecter also ordered the & # 39; Tik Tok & # 39; singer to pay the producer more than $ 373,000 in interest for late payment of royalties.

Up News Info –

Hitmaker Dr. Lucas has achieved a great victory in its long legal dispute with Ke $ ha – A judge ruled that she defamed him.

The producer, whose real name is Lukas Gottwald, sued the singer of "Tik Tok" for defamation after she claimed that he violated Katy Perry in a text for Lady Gaga.

%MINIFYHTMLc2f25e90eaacdc37c597b265aaf970f813% %MINIFYHTMLc2f25e90eaacdc37c597b265aaf970f814%

Perry denied the claim during a deposition and now the Manhattan Supreme Court judge, Jennifer Schecter, ruled that Kesha's actions amounted to "defamation per se," according to the New York Post.

%MINIFYHTMLc2f25e90eaacdc37c597b265aaf970f815% %MINIFYHTMLc2f25e90eaacdc37c597b265aaf970f816%

In his ruling on Thursday, February 6, the judge wrote: "There is no evidence that Gottwald has violated Katy Perry. Furthermore, the publication of a false statement to one person, here Lady GaGa, is sufficient to impose responsibility." .

A jury must now decide whether Kesha defames Dr. Luke.

The judge also ordered Kesha to pay Dr. Luke more than $ 373,000 (£ 288,000) in interest because he delayed his payment of $ 1.3 million (£ 1 million) in royalties to the producer.

Ke $ has previously sued Dr. Luke for alleged sexual and emotional abuse. Since then he has abandoned his case against him.