Kesha is ordered to pay $ 375,000 while Dr. Luke's defamation case continues

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic, Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Keshahe was ordered to pay Dr. Lucas $ 374,000 after suffering a major setback in the case of defamation he filed against her.
According to the judicial documents obtained by E! News, a judge ruled that Dr. Luke was "defamed,quot; when Kesha made a "false statement,quot; to Lady Gaga claiming that he had violated Katy Perry. As described in the documents, "Perry testified unequivocally that Gottwald did not. In response, Kesha has not raised a reliable problem. There is no evidence that Gottwald has raped Katy Perry or that Katy Perry, whose sworn testimony has not has been refuted, should not be believed. "
In addition, the judge declares that Dr. Luke is not a public figure and, therefore, is not required to prove in the trial that Kesha acted with "malice,quot; when he accused him of rape. "Gottwald is certainly not a & # 39; general public figure & # 39;", explains the judge in the ruling. "Although he may be well known in the circles of the music industry, he has never been a household name nor has he achieved widespread fame and notoriety in the community. Nor is he a limited-purpose public figure."
The ruling also states that Kesha breached his contract with KMI. As a result of this decision, Kesha is required to pay KMI a "pre-trial interest of $ 373,671.88,quot;.
This case now goes to trial, where, according to an analysis of The Hollywood reporter, they claim that Kesha's rape accusations will be put to the test. "Normally, statements made during or in connection with anticipated litigation in good faith are privileged and cannot give rise to liability for defamation," says the judge. "Here, however, there are very controversial issues of fact that go to the heart of the case about whether Kesha's complaint in California was presented in good faith, as Kesha states, or if it was a & # 39; farce & # 39; destined to defame and pressure the plaintiffs, as the plaintiffs claim. "
Despite the future trial, the producer claims victory. "Today's important decision of the Court in Dr. Luke's lawsuit brings him closer to the justice he seeks. First, the Court now ruled that Kesha made a false and defamatory accusation about Dr. Luke when she unfoundedly claimed that he violated to Katy Perry Second, the Court rejected Kesha's attempts to invoke legal technicalities to avoid liability for her statements. And thirdly, the Court also correctly held that Kesha breached her contract with Dr. Luke's company, " He said through his lawyer.
The statement continued: "Dr. Luke looks forward to the trial of his case where he will show that Kesha's other false statements about him were equally false and defamatory."
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for the Humane Society of the United States
Meanwhile, in a statement to Variety, Kesha's legal team revealed that it plans to appeal the decision. "Judge Schecter issued rulings today about motions for summary judgment in Dr. Luke's litigation," said Kesha's lawyers. "We disagree with the decisions of the Court. We plan to appeal immediately."
Kesha sued the music producer (whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald) in 2014, alleging sexual assault and aggression and trying to invalidate his recording contracts with him. He filed a counterclaim, accusing her of defamation.