Kesha is ordered to pay $ 375,000 while Dr. Luke's defamation case continues

Keshahe was ordered to pay Dr. Lucas $ 374,000 after suffering a major setback in the case of defamation he filed against her.

%MINIFYHTML37ee25bce583affd839346e41ec9315f11% %MINIFYHTML37ee25bce583affd839346e41ec9315f12%

According to the judicial documents obtained by E! News, a judge ruled that Dr. Luke was "defamed,quot; when Kesha made a "false statement,quot; to Lady Gaga claiming that he had violated Katy Perry. As described in the documents, "Perry testified unequivocally that Gottwald did not. In response, Kesha has not raised a reliable problem. There is no evidence that Gottwald has raped Katy Perry or that Katy Perry, whose sworn testimony has not has been refuted, should not be believed. "

In addition, the judge declares that Dr. Luke is not a public figure and, therefore, is not required to prove in the trial that Kesha acted with "malice,quot; when he accused him of rape. "Gottwald is certainly not a & # 39; general public figure & # 39;", explains the judge in the ruling. "Although he may be well known in the circles of the music industry, he has never been a household name nor has he achieved widespread fame and notoriety in the community. Nor is he a limited-purpose public figure."

The ruling also states that Kesha breached his contract with KMI. As a result of this decision, Kesha is required to pay KMI a "pre-trial interest of $ 373,671.88,quot;.