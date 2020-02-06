Kenya Moore fans can catch her this weekend: she will have the famous hair care products with her

Kenya Moore excited many of her fans when she revealed that they could meet her during this weekend. You will also have your amazing hair care products for interested enthusiasts. Check out his recent post on his social media account.

‘Kenya 🗣More 🗣Hair 🗣Careful🗣🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁. See you this weekend !!! We will have all the items, including our best selling serum! And #MooreEdges @bronnerbros ", Kenya subtitled its publication.

Someone congratulated her on Amazon's reviews: ‘Her hair products have high reviews on Amazon! I am really proud of you. GOOD WORK KENYA! "

Another follower said: ‘If I were not in Texas, I would surely attend. Secure that KENYA BAG! That BAG has your name! And anyone else! Good luck! & # 39;

Someone else posted: "You look so awesome,quot; Love from Sweden ❤️😘, and God bless you and your family. "

A follower is also satisfied with the products and said: ‘So glad I finally got back in stock that I just ordered that I can't wait to try it. Edge control has worked so far, "while another commenter published,quot; Real products, real brand, real results! Don't stop, Kenya! # boss. & # 39;

Someone else wrote: "@thekenyamoore I have been trying to bring the restorative mask and serum online since early 2019, they have run out and my hair desperately needs me."

Another excited Instagrammer said: ‘Ladies, if you can only get one product, make sure you get the serum, use it every day and you will see the results. It's good. & # 39;

A fan also sent his best wishes to Kenya: ‘Kenya, you have much more ahead in life. Jehovah will guide you and he has you in his arms. "

Ad

Just the other day, it was revealed that a video with Kenya and Marc Daly made the fans of the RHOA star really mad. The clip shows a rather rude Marc.



Post views:

one