Kenny Miller will retire after distinguished 24-year career | Soccer news

Former Scottish striker Kenny Miller decided to retire after 24 years as a professional.

Miler played for Rangers and Celtic, joining the Ibrox club on three separate occasions.

Scotland crowned him 69 times, scoring 18 times, and, after leaving Partick Thistle in January, he decided to retire at 40.

