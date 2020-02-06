Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are doing a television show about their friendship

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images
Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest they are taking their working relationship to a new level with Work wife. ME! News can confirm that ABC has delivered a pilot order to Work Wife, a new comedy executive produced and based on Live with Kelly and Ryan duo.
The program is inspired by the real-life partnership between Ripa and Seacrest that has been on display for viewers since 2017 when Seacrest joined Live as the new permanent cohost. Work Wife tells the story of a male-female team, strictly platonic, whose success in the workplace and friendship outside it makes their lives work.
Work wife It will not be established in a talk show, rather in the real estate world. The program follows the main characters, Dani and Scott, who have recently made the leap to start their own team.
Now with the stress of being their boss, we both Work wife Characters must rely on their dynamics more than ever to keep their professional and personal life afloat.
Work wife comes from ABC Studios with David Windsor Y Casey Johnson executive writing and production of the single chamber comedy. Tod Holland is on board for direct and executive production. Other executive producers include Ripa, Mark Consuelos Y Albert Bianchini for Milojo Productions and Seacrest, Nina Wass Y Andrea Shay from Ryan Seacrest Productions.
When Seacrest joined Live In 2017, Ripa said the chemistry between her and Seacrest was there.
"That is something I always find so interesting. People always talk about chemistry and that is for other people to describe it, that is not for us to describe because we are only together," said Ripa. "We like each other, so we enjoy our time together. Therefore, I can't describe my chemistry with you."
"I think it is the naturalness of being next to each other that luckily appears. I think when we are presenting the program, I do not know what he will say, but I do know when he will say something -ish. I think you feel the same "Seacrest added.
ABC will probably make a decision about the Work wife pilot in May 2020.