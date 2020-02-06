Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are doing a television show about their friendship

Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest they are taking their working relationship to a new level with Work wife. ME! News can confirm that ABC has delivered a pilot order to Work Wife, a new comedy executive produced and based on Live with Kelly and Ryan duo.

The program is inspired by the real-life partnership between Ripa and Seacrest that has been on display for viewers since 2017 when Seacrest joined Live as the new permanent cohost. Work Wife tells the story of a male-female team, strictly platonic, whose success in the workplace and friendship outside it makes their lives work.

Work wife It will not be established in a talk show, rather in the real estate world. The program follows the main characters, Dani and Scott, who have recently made the leap to start their own team.