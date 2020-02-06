Kellan Lutz's wife, Brittany, suffers a miscarriage at 6 months

Kellan Lutz Y Brittany lutz He revealed Thursday that they had lost their beautiful girl.

Brittany and Kellan shared a sweet photo of Brittany cradling her baby with the unfortunate news posted in a caption next to the photo. "Baby, ⁣ It was an honor and pleasure for me to be your mother these last 6 months," Brittany began in the sincere post.

"I did my best and it was an absolute joy to see your little face all those times on that screen and feel your little kicks. I don't know why it happened the way it happened, but a part of me finds so much peace in knowing you I never experienced pain or heart ache and I never will. You are in Jesus' arms now and someday we can really know you. Until I see you in heaven … your mom loves you very much. "

Brittany urged her followers to respect their privacy during this difficult time as they learn to navigate this new terrain.