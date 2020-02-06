Kellan Lutz's wife, Brittany, suffers a miscarriage at 6 months

Vince Flores / INSTARimages.com
Kellan Lutz Y Brittany lutz He revealed Thursday that they had lost their beautiful girl.
Brittany and Kellan shared a sweet photo of Brittany cradling her baby with the unfortunate news posted in a caption next to the photo. "Baby, It was an honor and pleasure for me to be your mother these last 6 months," Brittany began in the sincere post.
"I did my best and it was an absolute joy to see your little face all those times on that screen and feel your little kicks. I don't know why it happened the way it happened, but a part of me finds so much peace in knowing you I never experienced pain or heart ache and I never will. You are in Jesus' arms now and someday we can really know you. Until I see you in heaven … your mom loves you very much. "
Brittany urged her followers to respect their privacy during this difficult time as they learn to navigate this new terrain.
"I am not ready to talk about what happened, and I am not sure if I will ever do it. But I can say that I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who has been by my side all the time. I have the best family support." continued. "Friends' prayers have meant everything. My amazing doctor and the incredible team at the UCLA Medical Center that kept me alive are the true MVPs. And for all of you who donate blood, I've never been so grateful for you. Without you as I would not be here. Thank you for respecting all our privacy at this time. I will take some time to process and heal. "
Kellan also echoed his wife's feelings in his own publication, and thanked his "wonder woman,quot; for his support and love during this hard journey. "It has been a crazy roller coaster of a week with many emotions. Taking the broken heart to a whole new level, but grateful for the last 6 months and the trip itself," he wrote. "In life, we may not get the answers to all our questions, but we will always remain honest!"
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lutz family during this difficult time.
