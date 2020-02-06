Kellan Lutz considers wife & # 39; Wonder Woman & # 39; after a miscarriage at six months

%MINIFYHTMLa86434a64deee352645405664e25858e11% %MINIFYHTMLa86434a64deee352645405664e25858e12%

WENN / FayesVision

Expressing his anguish over the loss of his first child, the actor of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; admit that it has been a crazy roller coaster of a week with many emotions & # 39; for him and his wife Brittany.

Up News Info –

"Twilight"star Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany have suffered a miscarriage.

The actor shared the sad news on social media on Thursday (February 6), revealing that his wife was six months old when he lost his first son, a daughter.

Calling Brittany "Wonder Woman," Lutz said it has been a "crazy roller coaster of a week with lots of emotions."

"Taking a broken heart to a whole new level, but grateful for the last 6 months and the trip itself," he wrote next to a black and white photograph of his spouse showing his belly. "In life, we may not get the answers to all our questions, but we will always remain honest! (Sic) God will restore. I love you @brittanylynnlutz."

"Thank you all for your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation and maximum support! Just know that we love you all and appreciate and process everything differently. I can't wait to see our girl in Heaven when God calls us home. "

<br />

Brittany added: "It was an honor and pleasure for me to be your mother these last 6 months. I did the best I could and it was an absolute joy to see your little face all those times on that screen and feel your little kicks."

"I don't know why it happened the way it happened, but a part of me finds so much peace knowing that you never experienced pain or anguish and never will. You are in Jesus' arms now and someday we will really meet. Until you see in the sky … your mom loves you very much. "

<br />

She also filled with praise "The legend of Hercules"star, calling him" the most amazing husband ".