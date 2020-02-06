Katy Keene's stars are excited to stop worrying about the murder

Katy Keene could call himself a Riverdale spin-off, but it's really a show in a class of its own.

The new series stars Lucy Hale as incumbent Katy, an aspiring fashion designer who is trying her best to live her dreams in New York with her friends. The pilot brings RiverdaleJosie McCoy (Ashleigh murray) in that little circle of dreamers, freeing poor Josie from "the world capital of murder."

In fact, Katy Keene is light and happy in every way Riverdale It rarely is, and these friends don't run away from serial killers or cults or secret boarding societies.

"The biggest difference is that everyone lives … People don't like it, those problems, "Ashleigh Murray tells E! News." They have real and regular world problems, no "don't drink that juice,quot; problems.

And she is delighted with that.

"It's incredibly nice. It will be fun to dress very pretty and run around New York City, and maybe do some karaoke," she says. "I just want to live a free life full of fun and fearless."