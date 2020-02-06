Home Entertainment Karrine & # 39; Superhead & # 39; Steffans is waiting for...

Karrine & # 39; Superhead & # 39; Steffans is waiting for a baby!

New York Times best-selling author, Karrine Steffans, has revealed she is pregnant!

The Jasmine brand was the first medium to give the news.

Karrine says he is doing well, but has been hit with nausea and insomnia.

"We are still very early in pregnancy and we keep the details for ourselves. But, Baby Taylor must show up in the summer," he told the store.

Baby Daddy is Everette Taylor, whom he says he met in 2016: "I've always referred to Everette as my partner, since he has been on many different levels over the years. But yes."

