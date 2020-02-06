Karrine & # 39; Superhead & # 39; Steffans is waiting for a baby!

New York Times best-selling author, Karrine Steffans, has revealed she is pregnant!

The Jasmine brand was the first medium to give the news.

Karrine says he is doing well, but has been hit with nausea and insomnia.

"We are still very early in pregnancy and we keep the details for ourselves. But, Baby Taylor must show up in the summer," he told the store.

Baby Daddy is Everette Taylor, whom he says he met in 2016: "I've always referred to Everette as my partner, since he has been on many different levels over the years. But yes."

This child will be Everette's first, but Karrine is already a mother.

"At this moment, my main concern is to have a safe and healthy pregnancy and childbirth. That said, once Baby Taylor arrives on the side of the Earth, I am looking forward to falling in love, joining this perfect representation of our love, being always present and writing many books about this incredible journey at such a significant moment in my life. I am extremely happy and hopeful. Life has never been so perfect. "

Karrine spoke after his book, Confessions of a Video Vixen, in which he detailed his sexual encounters with many people in the industry.